The number of COVID-19 cases in the Elk River Area School District increased during the first month of school from 2 to 130, Superintendent Dan Bittman reported at the Oct. 11 School Board meeting.
With 16,113 students and staff across the school district, that means the school district positivity rate has remained below 1%.
At two students, it amounted to 0.012%. At 130, the positivity rate was 0.81%. The cases have since dropped to 88 cases.
“We hope that continues,” Bittman said of the decrease.
He also reported the school district does not require testing or vaccinations.
As for decision making and future mitigation strategies, Bittman said the district does not anticipate a time when the entire district or the state of Minnesota would be shut down by a state mandate and return to distance-learning models.
“We continue to use local classroom data,” Bittman said.
The district employs mitigation strategies all the time and may consider such things that would impact a classroom or a grade level or a school.
“It is unlikely we would take a stand all across the school district unless that data said we need to do something different,” Bittman said.
District officials continue to work with local county and state health officials.
Bittman also addressed the topic of household quarantines, which some districts require in certain situations.
“We’re not seeing a need at this time,” Bittman said.
The district is providing education to kids about hand washing and covering one’s mouth when coughing as well as deep cleaning if there have been cases.
