by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Vern and Lea Iverson went through training in March as part of The Climate Reality Project, which was founded by former Vice President Al Gore. Now, the Iversons are sharing what they learned.
Most recently, on Nov. 21, they held a public presentation at the Trott Brook Barn in Elk River as part of a global effort called “24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action.” During that 24-hour period, more than 1,000 presentations similar to the one given by the Iversons played out in 79 countries and in all 50 U.S. states.
“It is to continue the cry for action for this extreme emergency that we’re in,” Lea said.
The Iversons, of Big Lake Township, will give their presentation again Dec. 17 at the Elk River Activity Center.
They described the current state of affairs as a “climate crisis.”
“There’s no Planet B, like Plan B, so we’re trying to really make sure that we take care of Planet A,” Vern said.
They outlined the current situation and then offered some solutions.
They said 110 billion tons of manmade global warming pollution is being spewed into the atmosphere every day, with the largest culprit being the burning of fossil fuels.
They noted that 18 of the 19 hottest years on record have occurred since 2001; the hottest five have been in the last five years.
“At least 224 locations around the world have set all-time heat records in 2018,” Vern said.
Tropical diseases are on the move, the ocean temperature is rising, the ice mass in Greenland is melting and the world is at risk of losing up to 50 percent of all land-based animals by 2050, they said.
They also said the weather is changing and gave instances of heavy rainstorms, mudslides, floods and drought.
Wildfire is an issue as well. As temperatures rise, so do the number of fires, they said.
“The three most expensive wildfires in the world’s history have happened in the last two years, and they’ve all been in California,” Lea said.
That being said, the Iversons noted that they are not anti-hydrocarbons. Vern explained, “Look at what we’ve done. We have schools, hospitals, roads, airports. We have a great society, but we now realize that there was a price to pay for it.”
Solutions, however, are at hand, they said.
Wind energy is being utilized at a much higher rate than initially predicted and there has been a dramatic increase in solar photovoltaic installations. The Iversons noted that there’s enough solar energy reaching earth every hour to meet the world’s energy needs for a year. Wind resources are also extensive.
Utilities are changing. Xcel Energy, for instance, plans to produce 30 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2020 and 100 percent by 2050.
Meanwhile, electric vehicles are becoming more widely available with 11,000 of them being driven in Minnesota alone. Globally, the Iversons said Norway will phase out gasoline cars in 2025 and other countries are following after that.
The Iversons have two electric cars — a Bolt and a Tesla. They have a charging station in their garage, paid for in part with a $500 rebate from Elk River Municipal Utilities. They also choose to pay Elk River Municipal Utilities an extra $3 a month to ensure that all the electricity that they use comes from a renewable source.
Statewide, Minnesota generated 25% of its energy from renewable sources like hydropower, solar, biomass and wind in 2018 — a goal that was met early.
“There are number of states that are outstanding, but Minnesota is one of them,” Lea said.
What can people do to help? The Iversons offer these suggestions.
•Plant trees, which absorb carbon dioxide.
•Eat less meat, especially beef, which takes a lot of land, water and other resources to produce, and adopt more of a plant-based diet.
•Drive an electric car.
•Walk, ride a bike and drive less.
•Bring reusable bags to the store.
•Fly only when necessary. Plan a staycation.
•Buy green energy from the utility company.
•Join a climate organization.
•Recycle.
•Eat locally grown foods.
•Support sustainable companies.
•Be thrifty with your wardrobe.
If you go
What: “Our Climate Crisis and Its Solutions” presentation
Where: Elk River Activity Center, 413 Proctor Ave., Elk River
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17
Who: Presenters are Vern and Lea Iverson, of Big Lake Township, who have been trained by the The Climate Reality Project. Lea is retired after a 40-year career as a math educator. Vern is a retired Medtronic research and development scientist.
Cost: Free
