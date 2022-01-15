It is hard to believe that two years ago we were just learning of a strange new virus emanating from Wuhan, China, dubbed COVID-19. Yet here we are, still dealing with a global pandemic which has claimed some 5.5 million souls and disrupted the lives and livelihoods of countless others.
Without a doubt, COVID-19 dominated Sherburne County’s activities and focus in 2021. We completed a massive effort to implement the 2020 American Rescue Plan, seeing some $6 million in aid given directly to county residents and 170+ businesses, nonprofits, and schools impacted by the economic consequences of battling this pandemic.
In 2021, an additional $1.9 million in state of Minnesota aid was also distributed in grants to local businesses and organizations still recovering from 2020 shutdowns and public health restrictions. Finally, starting in July, we began processing the federal CARES program, aimed at long-term and systemic investments in our local community to address inequities and disparities brought to light due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. To date, Sherburne County has invested some $7 million in the following areas of need: Housing, Broadband Service, Business and Non-Profit Support, Community Needs and Services, Mental Health, and Sherburne County’s response to COVID-19.
Perhaps most significantly, the County’s Public Health team conducted over 150 clinics, both here in the county building and across the community and administered close to 17,500 doses of vaccinations. The county also helped address individual essential service needs, distributed masks, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to both first responders and community members and assisted other partners in their efforts to combat this hopefully once-in-a-century scourge.
Yet, looking beyond COVID-19, 2021 was a very busy year. We undertook major road and bridge rehabilitation projects, completed several parks improvements and a new regional trail segment, assisted our military veterans and their families with their benefits and needs, administered a myriad of social service programs – from Income Maintenance to Child Protection to support for our elderly and most vulnerable adults – and processed scores of passport applications, vital statistics recordings, and drivers license changes.
A growing local economy saw us add new residents, additional jobs and businesses, and new, renovated or expanded homes – adding some $160 million to our tax base and allowing us to reduce our county property tax rate for the seventh year in a row. But with growth comes some growing pains, which we began planning to address in 2021, including maximizing our Mississippi River crossings and adjacent land uses, advancing improvements on US 169 in Elk River and Zimmerman, and either completing or advocating for future improvements on US 10 in Elk River, Big Lake and Becker.
In 2021 we launched “Connection” our new community newsletter and increased our online presence and transparency with our OpenGOV budget portal and videos highlighting some of our local businesses. We also saw a decade-long effort completed to transition the St. Cloud Airport from a city department to its own independent Authority – now we hope to see it grow and succeed!
As we begin 2022, it is clear that COVID-19 and the omicron variant will be with us for a while, leading us to revisit some public health restrictions and protocols we had hoped were in the rear-view mirror. Nevertheless, we will persist and see this community health battle through to the end.
A major part of this will be continuing to implement the federal ARP program, including designing and launching a proactive community/nonprofit investment program designed to address our most persistent, underlying, and systemic instances of inequality, poverty, and economic dislocation – all made worse because of COVID-19.
Another major emphasis remains working with our township partners and private providers to expand broadband internet services to homes and businesses currently unserved or underserved. This is a critical focus area, as we have seen increases in home- or rural-based businesses, as well as distance learning requirements, all in need of reliable and quality internet services.
In addition, 2022 will see the decennial redistricting of state and local political districts and conduct of statewide and local elections, including for County Commissioners, Sheriff, Attorney, Auditor-Treasurer, and Recorder. We also hope to complete an update to our County’s Strategic Plan and a rewrite of our local land use and zoning regulations.
As Gever Tulley so aptly stated, “Persistence and resilience only come from having been given the chance to work through difficult problems.” Sherburne County is up to the challenges 2022 will bring – knowing full well that our community is resilient, we will persist, and we will emerge better for our effort. — Bruce Messelt, Sherburne County Administrator
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.