Clinic in Becker High School parking lot was popular
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Sherburne County and its partners continue to make progress on COVID-19 vaccinations, though there has been a decline in demand for vaccines in clinics held at the county government center in Elk River, according to a local health expert.
Nicole Ruhoff, the county’s public health manager, updated the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on the COVID-19 situation Tuesday.
As of May 1 in Sherburne County, 27,386 people have received at least one vaccine dose, or 38% compared to 59% statewide.
While Sherburne County trails the statewide data in that number, Ruhoff said progress is being made. Now she said they will see what May brings.
“We’ve certainly had a sharp decline in those asking for us to deliver their vaccine,” she said. “We have a clinic scheduled for tomorrow where we opened up 70 appointments and, as of a half hour ago, we had 12 (appointments filled).”
County officials are rethinking where they offer vaccines.
Ruhoff said they are finding a good response at clinics in the community like one that was scheduled for May 5 in the Becker High School parking lot. The 50 appointments open at the Becker site filled up on the first day, so they added 20 more and those were almost all taken as of May 4.
She looks for the county to do more of that — “putting the show on the road” — using community spaces or the county’s wellness van for COVID-19 vaccinations at sites in the county.
In addition to the county, other entities have also been giving COVID-19 vaccines, including health care systems and pharmacies.
Commissioner Felix Schmiesing said as time goes on, the county may be able to taper off on its role in COVID-19 vaccinations when there are plenty of opportunities to get the vaccine at clinics, pharmacies and the like.
“When you talk about going out to the community and delivering it to people that can’t get here, or can’t get anywhere, that’s fabulous. I think we’ve got to continue to do that, but I think we should be looking for opportunities to squeeze down the size of it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ruhoff said COVID-19 testing continues at a good rate in Minnesota. The positivity rate — the percent of tests that are COVID-19 positive — has dropped over the last couple weeks to 6.3%. That’s still in the caution range, but down from 7.4% in early April. “Good news there,” she said.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate is still going up in Minnesota, but it’s nowhere near the peak of a few months ago. Deaths are low, she said.
Overall, Sherburne County ranks third out of Minnesota’s 87 counties in the total number of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days per 10,000 population, behind Itasca and Clearwater counties. Other area counties rank as follows: Isanti, fourth; Wright, ninth; Mille Lacs, 12th; Anoka, 13th; Stearns, 23rd and Hennepin, 49th.
“We were first last week, so we’ve come down a little bit,” Ruhoff said. “I was pleased to see that overall we’re trending in the right direction, but we’ve certainly had our fair share of high cases here in Central Minnesota and, in particular, here in Sherburne County.”
In another COVID-19-related matter, the county has received some ZIP code data.
A “Social Vulnerability Index,” or SVI, shows only one ZIP code in Sherburne County — 56304 in eastern St. Cloud — in Quartile 1 or Q1, which have high SVI scores. People in those Q1 ZIP codes are both at increased risk from COVID-19 and have experienced a disproportionate burden of hospitalizations and deaths. Most of the county was in the lowest SVI quartile, Q4. Elk River, however, which is the 55330 ZIP code, was in Q3.
Ruhoff said the Social Vulnerability Index looks at socio-economic status; household composition; race, ethnicity and language; and housing and transportation.
About 40% of the eligible population in the 56304 ZIP code has been vaccinated.
Ruhoff said the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the county are in the Becker, Big Lake and Zimmerman areas.
“Whether that be by choice or access, we’re still exploring some of those things,” Ruhoff said.
The Elk River area — 55330 ZIP code — leads the pack in Sherburne County with a 50% vaccination rate.
