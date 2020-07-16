by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Sherburne County, like the state of Minnesota, is seeing a downward trend in the age of people testing positive for COVID-19.
The county’s health and human services director, Amanda Larson, said the average age of Sherburne County residents testing positive for COVID-19 in March was 47 years old. By July, it had dropped to 31.
In an update to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Larson said that statewide, the number of cases involving people in their teens and 20s is on the rise.
As of June 1, there were 4,660 cases in Minnesota involving people in their 20s. By July 6, that had risen to 8,665 and by July 14 was close to 10,000, she said.
“Minnesotans in their 20s are the largest group of cases currently,” she said.
In their work with Sherburne County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, Larson said the young adults are typically not showing any symptoms of the disease and only got tested because a friend had tested positive.
Cases involving children and teens are also increasing. There were 1,752 cases in children and teens statewide on June 1. By July 6, that number had risen to 3,598.
Sherburne County hit high point on July 11 for cases
There were 371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sherburne County as of July 13. Of those, 326 were off isolation, 31 were in the hospital, 12 were in intensive care and five have died.
The county had its highest daily total of cases to date on July 11, with 17 cases reported. The second highest number of cases was 14, reported on May 20, Larson said.
Responding to a question from a county commissioner about the impact of increased testing on the rise in cases, Larson said testing has remained relatively stable particularly for the last month.
In a related matter, Larson noted that there have been 25 COVID-19 cases at the correctional facility in St. Cloud, The Sherburne County Jail in Elk River has never had a positive COVID case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.