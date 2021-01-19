Sherburne County is seeking the public’s input on opportunities for outdoor recreation and natural resource restoration of a potential future county park on the shore of Big Elk Lake in Palmer Township, north of Clear Lake.
The 430-acre property is currently in private ownership and not open for public access. The current owners are collaborating with Sherburne County staff on the master planning process to fulfill the wishes of the late owner, who desired that the land would become a public park. The site is also a significant cultural resource location related to previous Native American settlement in the area.
The purpose of the master planning process is to develop a plan that would fill gaps in recreation facilities in the county park system and allow the county to apply for state funding to acquire the property for public use. The county has hired a consultant team to assist with the master planning process, which includes HKGi (landscape architects and park planners) and Emmons and Olivier Resources (natural resources evaluation and planning).
There are two way to provide input:
— Attend an event Saturday, Jan. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the public water access point on the east side of Big Elk Lake, at the terminus of 67th Street. At the event, you may walk onto the ice to view the shoreline of the potential park property and provide input to county staff and project consultants regarding your ideas or concerns for park development and restoration. If you plan to attend the event, reserve a time slot at t.ly/ac1U or email gina.hugo@co.sherburne.mn.us. Plan to follow current COVID-19 guidelines for safety at the event, including wearing masks and social distancing.
— Online engagement platforms (interactive mapping and survey questions) will be available on the county’s website after Jan. 15. Check the county’s website to participate and provide your input.
The master planning process is expected to be complete in June 2021. A second round of community engagement is anticipated to take place in the spring. Stay up to date on the project process by checking the county’s website, https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/604/Parks-Recreation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.