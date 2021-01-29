The Zimmerman City Council heard a report about a County Road 4 corridor study at its Jan. 4 meeting.
The study evaluated vehicle and pedestrian traffic volumes, patterns and projections on the county road between County Road 46 and Highway 169.
Pete Lemke and Mike Larson, traffic engineers with Bolton & Menk, along with Zimmerman City Engineer Kevin Bittner and Sherburne County staff reviewed the present conditions and projected impacts of population and commercial growth through 2040.
Impacts to the corridor include unsafe conditions for pedestrian traffic, and failing intersections where motorists will experience excessive delays to complete pass-through or turning functions. These increases in traffic also impact downtown parking and pedestrian travel, officials said. Solutions recommended in the study include channelizing traffic with center medians, installing several roundabouts, and creating a dedicated walking path.
The study did not include evaluation of the Highway 169 and County Road 4 intersection, as it is unknown at this time how that intersection will be configured.
Andrew Witter, Sherburne County Public Works director (remotely accessing the meeting), stated the county will submit a Transportation Safety Block Grant application in January to fund improvements on CSAH 4 between CH 45 and 10th Street West.
If successful, funding would be available until 2025, but the county would self-fund the project for 2022 construction.
Assistant County Public Works Director Dave Roedel reminded the council the county has received Safe Routes to School and Transportation Alternative grant funding to construct a trail link for a future connection to CSAH 4 trails. Sherburne County will also soon begin working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation on a Highway 169 interchange design, after receiving $2 million in the latest bonding bill. More information regarding grant applications and potential project timelines will be provided as it becomes available.
