by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
A portion of the County State Aid Highway 33 realignment project design will shift and a tax increment financing agreement will not be moving forward after the Elk River City Council considered actions relating to these items at a meeting on April 4.
County State Aid Highway 33
The council approved a motion for Sherburne County to shift a portion of the CSAH 33 realignment project 10 feet to the north of what was previously proposed in order to allow for future consideration of a trail. The portion would be from Ulysses Street to Smith Street, or about a block-and-a-half or two blocks, city staff said during the meeting.
During previous discussions on project design, the council decided to not construct a trail as part of the current project, but that a trail is desired on the south side of the route. Staff said without the changes, adding a trail in the future would be challenging and costly.
According to council documents, the estimated city cost contribution for the modifications and right-of-way impacts would be $600,000.
Mayor John Dietz asked how the proposal might affect property owners concerned about losing property to right-of-way. City staff said at the moment, not much would change but in the future when there would be a trail project would be when right-of-way acquisitions would be discussed.
City staff said the city is estimated to receive $500,000 from the county and could use American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
The project design would come back before the council once completed for approval.
Jackson apartments, fishing ponds
The council decided to not move forward with a tax increment financing development assistance agreement for Jackson Street Apartments, a proposed development of 44 apartment units — 20 percent of which would have been required to have been affordable housing.
A TIF district for Jackson Avenue and Sixth Street had been created in January 2022 to help developers with soil mitigation and site corrections needed.
The TIF assistance agreement would have provided assistance up to $968,000 with an interest rate of 4% and a maximum term of assistance of 15 years. The developer would have been responsible for the upfront costs and then reimbursed over the years with the tax increment that’s generated and collected from the district, according to council documents. Costs would have been reimbursable for eligible costs related to soil correction and site improvements.
Dietz said the TIF dollars shouldn’t be used for housing, as housing is at or above where Elk River needs to be, and that he would prefer to use TIF for industrial buildings. He also said that TIF had been used for the same developer for the Jackson 1 and Saxon developments.
“He has since sold both of those properties, which is perfectly legal, but it doesn’t sit well with me,” Dietz said. “It is like he is taking advantage of the system for personal profit.”
Council Members Matt Westgaard, Jennifer Wagner and Mike Beyer also said the city is where it needs to be as far as providing housing. Beyer said multiple residents had contacted him about the project and did not want TIF to be used for housing.
An Elk River resident spoke during the open forum of the meeting to say commercial property owners in Elk River also do not want TIF to be used for the project or any type of residential development.
Had the council approved the TIF agreement, the project would have also included the creation of a fishing pond to be operated by the Elk River Boys and Girls Club for youth fishing programs. However, as the project was dependent on the TIF agreement being approved, the council did not consider the pond item.
In other action at the April 4 meeting, the council:
• Approved a 25% contribution from the city for a Sherburne County Broadband Access Grant Program. The program would assist broadband providers in extending their services to unserved or underserved areas in the county so businesses and residents have high-speed broadband service.
The city contribution would be more than $301,300 and would provide high-speed broadband service to more than 240 homes and businesses in Elk River. The funding for the project would be charged against the federal ARPA funding received by the city and county.
The overall county project is $1.2 million.
• Changed the regulations at the Bailey Point Nature Preserve to not limit river access.
“With nearly 10 years of experience, our concern for shoreline erosion due to the activities seems to have been overly cautious,” according to council documents.
The changed regulations will allow fishing and river access over a greater area to reduce impacts to the shoreline. The new regulations will be posted on a sign and the current temporary sign for limited river access will be removed.
• Approved temporary on-sale liquor licenses for Bellis for an event on Ridgewood Drive and for Aegir Brewing Company for May 6-7.
• Acknowledged monetary contributions of $200 from patrons of Woodland Trails Regional Park from the donation box.
• Approved three park kiosks for Orono Park, William H. Houlton Conservation Area and Bailey Point Nature Preserve and a double-sided wayfinding sign for Ridgewood Park. The total cost is more than $84,460 and would come from the GRE Fund.
• Heard an invitation from a Boy Scouts representative to a breakfast at 7 a.m. April 28 at the American Legion in Elk River.
