County Road 12 project, entrance to Hillside Park to be discussed in April 20 work session

The Elk River City Council will discuss on April 20 planned improvements to Sherburne County Road 12 at from the connection near Line Avenue/Zane Street to the county line of Sherburne and Anoka counties.
The project includes pavement replacement, concrete median construction, left and right turn lanes at road intersections, signal installation at 181st Avenue (County Road 12) and Twin Lakes Road (County Road 13), and a single lane roundabout at Johnson Street and 181st Avenue (County Road 12) where the entrance to Spectrum’s athletic fields is located.
The concrete median construction will restrict access (right in and right out) to Hillside Park.
The park’s access modification has been discussed with the Parks and Recreation Commission and the City Council. Several options have been discussed for Hillside Park access and the county’s proposal for a right in and right out with a right turn lane.
Sherburne County has developed a proposal to provide the city with a future access modification to Hillside Park, and the council will be appraised of it at the meeting and discuss it. No decision is expected.
The new option would provide $40,000 in construction coststo remove the current access on County Road 12 to another location. The funding would be available for a three-year period.
The virtual meeting starts at 6 p.m. or immediately following the Elk River Economic Developement Authority meeting (whichever is later). The topic will be addressed during work session portion of the meeting. It will be the first of four work session items.
The others are nuisance codes related to semi-tractors in residential areas, building codes for home-based commercial in residential areas and the last one on medians and prairie grasses.
In the city’s ongoing attempts to practice social distancing for the safety of staff and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, a declaration has been made to hold meetings virtually until further notice.
Residents can view the meetings on the city’s website (live and after the fact within 48 hours) and on ErTV Spectrum channel 180.
Because City Hall will not be open, public comments can be submitted via email to City Administrator, Cal Portner. Please indicate in the email’s subject line “Public Comment” and include your full name and address to ensure your comment is included in the meeting’s official minutes.
