A vaccine is not available yet, but Sherburne County workers are gearing up for that day
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Sherburne County officials are ramping up plans for COVID-19 vaccinations, as the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel appears to be growing brighter.
The county’s health and human services director, Amanda Larson, said a lot of staff time is being spent gearing up for vaccinations.
“I think that’s a good news story,” she told the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners in an update Tuesday.
Larson looks for the vaccinations to be a collaborative effort between health care systems, local public health and the state.
“What’s our niche? What’s our division of duties? That we haven’t gotten direction on,” she said.
Sherburne County has vaccination supplies and storage space as well as a wellness van readied for when the vaccines become available.
Exactly when that will be isn’t clear at this point. When it does happen, Larson looks for health care workers to be the first group vaccinated, with those vaccines presumably being delivered by the health care systems.
When that happens, “that will give us kind of a heads-up (to be ready),” she said.
Meanwhile, Larson said as of Tuesday COVID-19 case numbers were down a bit both statewide and in Sherburne County, but the trend line for deaths and hospitalizations continues to climb.
Locally, there has been a total of 5,206 COVID-19 cases in Sherburne County as of Tuesday.
Larson said it took nine days to go from 4,001 to 5,000 cases.
By comparison, it took 174 days to reach 1,000 cases in the county, 51 days to reach 2,000 cases, nine days to reach 3,000 cases and five days to hit the 4,000 case mark.
Of the 5,206 cases in Sherburne County, 4,668 are off isolation. A total of 209 have been hospitalized and 50 in intensive care. There have been 43 deaths.
