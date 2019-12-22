The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners recognized a pair of public works employees on Dec. 17 for their success at a Snowplow Roadeo this fall in St. Cloud during the annual Minnesota Fall Maintenance Expo.

Kevin Davis and Mark Trushenski, a pair of the county’s public works maintenance crew members, placed second and ninth, respectively, out of 88 plow drivers from around the state. The competition tested their plow driving skills on a driving course.

Davis’ second-place finish qualified him to compete in Colorado at a national snow plow competition.

“It was very impressive to have both of our drivers, who competed against plow drivers from all around the state, place in the top 10,” said Sherburne County Public Works Director Andrew Witter.

