The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners recognized a pair of public works employees on Dec. 17 for their success at a Snowplow Roadeo this fall in St. Cloud during the annual Minnesota Fall Maintenance Expo.
Kevin Davis and Mark Trushenski, a pair of the county’s public works maintenance crew members, placed second and ninth, respectively, out of 88 plow drivers from around the state. The competition tested their plow driving skills on a driving course.
Davis’ second-place finish qualified him to compete in Colorado at a national snow plow competition.
“It was very impressive to have both of our drivers, who competed against plow drivers from all around the state, place in the top 10,” said Sherburne County Public Works Director Andrew Witter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.