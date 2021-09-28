Sherburne County has selected Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P - Primacy Strategy Group to provide lobbying services during the 2021-2022 federal and state legislative sessions.
The county solicited proposals in July and received five responses. A county review panel recommended Lockridge Grindal Nauen. Cost will be $6,667 per month.
County Board Chair Raeanne Danielowski, who served on the interview panel, said there was a strong consensus in the group that it would be an advantage to have the same lobbying firm for both state and federal matters.
The county currently employs Lockridge Grindal Nauen for state lobbying services and David Turch and Associates for federal lobbying services.
Commissioner Felix Schmiesing said the county has a number of successes that can be attributed to David Turch and Associates, and that the county appreciates their work over the years.
The County Board of Commissioners approved the selection of Lockridge Grindal Nauen in a 5-0 vote Tuesday.
