The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners honored three of their outgoing members at a meeting on Dec. 20 – Board Chair Barbara Burandt and Commissioners Felix Schmiesing and Tim Dolan.
Burandt has lived in Sherburne County for 47 years. She’s a registered nurse and has worked in home care and hospice for more than 30 years in management and government affairs. For the last year, she served as the chair of the board.
“You have a quiet strength, you don’t say a lot, but when you speak, it means a lot,” County Administrator Bruce Messelt said. “No matter the issue, how difficult it is to deal with, there’s always that sage guidance and wisdom. … Thank you for your service on the board but also being a great chair this last year.”
Schmiesing lives in Palmer Township and has been a contract poultry producer for more than 30 years. Messelt said he was checking to see if Schmiesing is the longest-serving commissioner, but that he was at least one of the longest-serving commissioners, having been on the board since 2003.
“I cannot tell you how much staff appreciate your leadership, your guidance, and for many of us, your friendship,” Messelt said.
Dolan was originally from the Iron Range but started living in Sherburne County after he attended St. Cloud State University.
“He came in with an eye toward innovation and modernization,” Messelt said.
Messelt presented the outgoing board members with a plaque for their service.
The new commissioners will join the board in January.
