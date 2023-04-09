Editor's note:
Between new strategic plan being developed and new blood in cities across Sherburne the timing is good for new coordinator Jessica Barthel
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Jessica Barthel is coming up on her one-year anniversary as the economic development coordinator for Sherburne County, and she is about to pick up a bunch more steam.
The Elk River woman and native of the Elk River and Big Lake area got her start on June 20, 2022, and by June 20, 2023, it’s likely that a new, three-year strategic plan for economic development will be nearing approval, if not already approved. A draft eight-page document includes nine areas of focus, with business retention and expansion, workforce, and housing at the top.
“That is something the EDA is working very hard on right now,” Barthel told the Star News.
The other focus areas include policy review and updates, broadband, childcare, Federal Regional Economic Development District Designation, transportation and marketing.
Headway made on business retention, expansion efforts
Barthel and other Sherburne County officials have already made headway on the business retention and expansion efforts, as the county and cities within Sherburne County will be launching a BR/E collaborative effort as part of the strategic plan.
“I feel like the county is in a really unique position to collaborate with each other,” Barthel said.
Not only has Barthel added horsepower to the economic development efforts of the county by joining forces with Assistant Sherburne County Administrator Dan Weber, there is new blood across the county in economic development departments.
Here in Elk River Brent O’Neil, a seasoned director of economic development, has been joined by Josh Mollan as an economic development specialist. More on them in a coming article in the series of economic development efforts.
Renee Regel, who grew up in Blaine and earned a degree from St. Cloud State University, is the new economic development coordinator for the city of Becker. She has spent many years working in banking.
Therese Haffner is the community development director in Big Lake. She grew up in Albany and graduated from SCSU with a degree in public administration. She has worked with several cities, including Becker, Sartell and St. Joseph, where she was the city administrator.
Stacy Marquardt has a background in planning, and she works for the city of Princeton as a planner of community development.
The collaborative will not only provide energy and synergy to their efforts, a software program is expected to tie them together in ways that will help each entity further its own efforts.
“This software will allow us to record our BR-and-E (business retention and expansion) visits,” Barthel said, “so it can be shared with the other cities and townships in the county, if they choose to participate in this as well. We will all be able to access that information for our respective areas.”
In the past, these visits have been recorded on paper, essentially.
“This will be really unique,” Barthel said. “It creates a virtual file, and a director from another city can tag me in anything I need to follow up on, and I can do the same.”
That collaboration is still to be finalized, but several meetings with the city economic and community developers have been held to outline what that partnership would look like.
“When you try to compare 25 manufacturing companies across an area, it’s incredibly hard to extract information,” Barthel said. “This would allow for the identification of trends.”
Barthel gave the nine-member EDA an update on the strategic plan at the group’s March 16 regular meeting, and it will be a topic again at the April 20 meeting.
Barthel, speaker from DEED to address group
Members of the authority on March 16 asked Barthel to bring back Luke Greiner from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. They wanted a more detailed presentation after Greiner presented at a community partners meeting on Feb. 15.
His next engagement will be a public one on April 25 at a Regional Economic Development Luncheon at Rockwoods in Otsego presented by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce. It is sponsored in part by First Bank, Metal Craft, Novco and Guardian Angels.
Greiner and Barthel will speak on topics ranging from the labor market, demographics, housing, inflation and more.
Commissioners help prioritize newest strategic plan initiatives
Sherburne County’s last strategic plan ran through 2020, and it was followed by a pause in creating a new one because of COVID. Barthel has taken on the role of leading the development efforts of this new plan.
“I have been really listening to all the conversations of the EDA and looking over the commissioner engagement surveys,” she said. “I asked the county commissioners to prioritize some areas of focus for us and identify what they would like to see the EDA working on and we are building the plan from there.”
That has been helpful.
“Our new commissioners have been fantastic just learning what their roles are and learning all of the moving parts of their role,” Barthel said. “They have been so supportive. I really feel like we have a dynamic and forward-thinking board of commissioners and they’re going to serve Sherburne County very well.”
The EDA has two county commissioners who sit on the EDA — Raeanne Danielowski and Andrew Hulse. The other members include Todd Maloney, Molly Hanson, Laura Kangas, Andy Voller, Greta Stark-Kraker, Ken Giroux and Jared Johnson.
Workforce, housing among top 3 priorities
The other two priorities in the top three have not been sorted out as much as business retention and expansion. Workforce and housing initiatives will be fleshed out in time.
One thing the community partners meeting highlighted were the complicating factors to having enough workforce. Child care and housing are two of them, and the need for economic development to shift from attracting businesses to attracting people.
One likely initiative will be to examine how to get people to stay after they graduate from high school and want to spread their wings.
Barthel proposed the idea that the answers might be found by talking to the kids attending area high schools.
“I want to know how we can hear what high schoolers have to say about what would make them want to stay,” she said. “And what does the county and cities need to provide to make them want to stay.”
Barthel did.
Barthel’s background includes work in the senior care industry, including her last job at the Pullman Place Senior Cooperative in Elk River where she said she became pretty knowledgeable about senior housing and particularly cooperative style housing.
“I enjoyed every bit of that work in the senior care industry,” she said. “Prior to that I was in home care. Most of my career has been with seniors.”
Barthel has people skills, curiosity and analytical mind to lead through strategic plan
Living just 2.5 miles away from the government center, she always wondered what opportunities might be afforded her there, given her background and skills. That curiosity led her to watch the employment listings at the county. When she saw the economic coordinator position, she said “I can do that.”
She threw her hat in the ring and was hired. She is originally from Elk River but graduated from Big Lake High School after her family moved one city over before her junior year.
She has a degree in business, and she is also a very personable and social person.
“A lot of economic development is about relationship building,” she said. “And I also have the ability to think technically and analytically. I felt like this is a good combination of what my strengths are.
“That has been true to my experience in the job in the first 10 months.”
Manufacturing is the leading industry in Sherburne County.
“I would love to know what makes them so successful and what makes them want to stay here,” she said. “Why won’t they leave?
“We want to be able to take those positive points and push them across other industries, so that other industries want to stay and grow here.”
Barthel is also concerned about child care, since there is a shortage across the state.
“I would love to do (business retention and expansion) visits with child care, not just center based but in-home providers,” she said. “Why are they exiting the industry? Is there anything we could do to help them? Maybe we could get some more child care providers in the area.”
Barthel’s curiosity and an analytical mind in combination with a strategic plan will keep her very busy for the next several years.
“To be honest I feel honored to serve in this capacity,” she said. “Sometimes I get in rooms with people and think to myself, man, am I lucky to be here and be a listening ear and soak up the knowledge that is being shared.”
She says she sees herself as a customer service agent for the county.
“I’m here to ensure businesses and residents are happy and satisfied with the service and what they’re receiving,” she said.
