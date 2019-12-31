by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners approved its 2020 budget and levy, which includes a 4.94% levy increase, which would set the 2020 county budget at $97,203,515 and the 2020 levy at $50,619,077.
Additionally, with the 2018 passing of the local option sales tax, staff is recommending the regional rail levy remain at $0 and the board happily approved it.
Growth is a big part of the story with the 2020 budget, county officials say.
Sherburne County continues to grow both from a population and a tax base perspective. The countywide tax base has grown approximately 6.2% for taxes payable in 2020 and the latest demographic numbers indicate a 1.54% population growth rate, which continues to exceed the state average.
Building and new home permits also continue their recent positive trend upward. In 2011, at the end of the most recent recession, there were 83 new home permits in the Sherburne County, across all jurisdictions. That number grew to 478 in 2018. The county also saw approximately $137 million of new construction projects added to the tax rolls for taxes payable in 2020.
“County staff have been working diligently to develop the 2020 budget, not only analyzing strict revenues and expenditures but also seeking to accommodate an increasing and ever-changing population with both needed and necessary services, programs and activities,” Sherburne County Administrator Bruce Messelt said in the memo to the board.
The original budget and levy request presented at the August budget workshop meeting demonstrated a 6.5% levy increase, with the primary drivers being wage and benefits.
Messelt reported staff worked with the board to lower the preliminary levy increase to 4.94% and the preliminary levy total to $50,619,077, which was adopted in September.
The budget includes a request for 10.75 new FTE staff positions, of which only 4.75 are 100% funded by the levy and another three positions partially funded by the levy.
Of the 10.75 FTE requests, 7.25 are driven by state mandated programs or are a direct result of additional HHS work. Several of the new position costs are offset by state and federal revenue. The total levy impact of the 10.75 new positions is approximately $342,000.
Based on the recommended levy increase, the county tax rate would still see a reduction due to the increase in the county tax base.
The tax rate has been declining since 2014 an average of 1.13% per year.
The impact on the average homestead property would actually decrease if their taxable value remained constant. However, since the average residential taxable valuation has increased approximately 6.5%, the impact would be approximately $5.75 per month on the average residential homesteaded property in Sherburne County.
Six members of the public attended the Dec. 2 Truth in Taxation meeting hosted by county officials and the County Board. Cindy Dahlstedt, Greg Schwartz, Bret Collier, Thomas Godlewski and Sandy Meredith commented on increasing home values and sustaining those increases year after year, the cost of living increases given in the public versus private sectors, and asked for clarification on the septic system loan program, according to the minutes of the meeting.
