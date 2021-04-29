A law enforcement memorial program will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, May 7, at the Sherburne County Government Center, outside Door A. The government center is located at 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River.
Tom Sterneman, a chaplain with the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, will speak and the Honor Guard will be present.
The public is welcome. If the weather is bad, county officials are not sure they are going to be able to allow the public inside for any gathering, given COVID-19 restrictions.
President John F. Kennedy proclaimed the first national Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, 1962, and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week to pay special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.