Foster care providers, child recognized
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Four foster care providers described as “unsung heroes” and one “incredible” foster child have been honored by Sherburne County as part of Foster Care Month.
Peter and Mailei Soare, of Clear Lake, were named Child Foster Care Providers of the Year, and Marnie and Mike Wipper, of Big Lake, were the Adult Foster Care Providers of the Year.
Sara Schoen, of Elk River, was recognized as the Foster Child of the Year.
All five were honored at the Tuesday, May 17, Sherburne County Board of Commissioners meeting in Elk River.
The Soares have been licensed for child foster care in Sherburne County since 2017.
“They are wonderful providers for children with complex medical needs,” said Mitch Fennell, Sherburne County lead social worker.
He said they are always positive even in the most difficult of times.
“We love it,” said Mailei, a registered nurse. She also said Sherburne County has been amazing to work with.
The Wippers have been foster care providers for 16 years and own an adult foster home called At The Lake Adult Care.
Sherburne County social worker Christa Mitchell said the Wippers not only recognize and meet the needs of those placed in their care, but go above and beyond to make them part of their family.
Mitchell said they are patient and understanding and Marnie’s background as a nurse is very beneficial for clients.
“Mike’s personality keeps the home upbeat and the clients laughing,” she added.
Mike said it’s been a pleasure working with Sherburne County.
Sara, the Foster Child of the Year, was described as a bright, caring and hard-working youth, according to Sherburne County social worker Kelly Schmidt.
When she first went into foster care, Schmidt said Sara was in fight or flight mode.
“During placement, she took time to reflect on the trauma she had survived, build gratitude for the beautiful things in her life and set meaningful goals for herself and her future,” Schmidt said.
Sara went from being behind in school to graduating early and achieved other accomplishments.
Then, as Sara prepared to transition back home, her mother underwent emergency surgery.
“Sara stepped in, never leaving her mom’s side. Her parents report that they do not know how they would have survived that time without her caring for her mother and maintaining the family home,” Schmidt said.
During this time Sara also secured employment.
“She is incredible,” Schmidt said. “She has taken every opportunity afforded to her and turned it into something positive and wonderful.”
The County Board also proclaimed May as Foster Care Month.
Sherburne County Commissioner Lisa Fobbe thanked providers for choosing to do the work that they do.
“It’s vital in our communities and it’s so important for those individuals and families,” she said.
Sherburne County Commissioner Felix Schmiesing called foster care providers the “unsung heroes” of Sherburne County.
“Nobody recognizes you on the street. No one knows what you’re doing. But what you’re doing is critically important to this county, so thank you,” he said.
