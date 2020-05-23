Sherburne County Commissioner Lisa Fobbe has filed to run for a second term on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.
Fobbe, who resides in Princeton, has been a resident of the county for almost 24 years. She is finishing her first term as the District 5 representative.
“Each day serving as a commissioner affords an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life,” said Fobbe in announcing her filing on May 19. “Whether you are at a neighbor’s kitchen table discussing a land issue or down at the state Capitol meeting with area legislators advocating for the county, the ability to influence positive change is considerable.”
During her first term, Fobbe has served on, or been the liaison to, many local boards and committees as expected by each commissioner. Included are Great River Regional Library, Central MN Jobs and Services, East Central Regional Juvenile Center, Tri-CAP, Sherburne County Substance Abuse Coalition, Sherburne County Soil and Water, as well as the Princeton and St. Cloud airports. On the state level, Fobbe serves on the Minnesota Inter-county Association (MICA) Board of Directors. Most recently, being recognized for her influence and leadership, Fobbe was appointed to the Association of Minnesota Counties Blue Ribbon Committee, charged with examining lessons learned about county government operations during the COVID-19 emergency.
“I am most proud of my ability to bring people together and build coalitions across all jurisdictions to serve the local community,” said Fobbe. “It’s also essential to support the work of our great staff by providing a visionary framework that ensures that Sherburne County is a great place to live, learn and work.”
Fobbe most recently worked as a ministry coordinator for Christ Our Light Catholic Community. Independent of her county work she also serves on the Princeton Pantry as well as the Central Minnesota Mental Health Board. She is a proud mother of three grown sons and three grandsons.
