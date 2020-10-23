by Jim Boyle
Candidates for three seats on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners faced off in the first of four candidates forums sponsored by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce.
Given there were six of them, they wasted no time getting right into the issues, starting with the topic of unfunded mandates.
Barb Burandt, a former Elk River City Council member and an incumbent candidate for District 1, said it’s important to have close ties with state and federal lawmakers, because the legislation they enact must be put into effect at the county level. She said county officials and board members have direct relationships, so they can let them know what is working and what is not working, and do their best to ensure funding is in place to cover the cost of new legislation.
Andrew Hulse, Burandt’s challenger, agreed that strong relationships are important, and the past chair of the BPOU Senate District 30 Republicans spoke of relationships he has with Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer and former Rep. Nick Zerwas and also others at the national level from his days as an aerospace and technology executive. He said it’s important to work in a bipartisan fashion because bills get sponsored by different people and parties and you have to be at the table to push the funding needs of the district and the constituents.
Tim Dolan, an incumbent candidate for District 3, said he was glad Hulse brought up the need to be bipartisan, because while working in government you find administrations change and elected officials change.
“We’re lucky to be relatively consistent here with representatives like Nick Zerwas and now Paul Novotny and Senator Mary Kiffmeyer.
“The key is relationships and constituent communication,” he said. “If you look at what unfunded mandates have done to a county budget in the last 10 years, just Health and Human Services has seen a tax shift of $1 million (from the state to the county). That flies under the radar in partisan politics.”
Dolan said the county and its board keep that data in front of the representatives.
Anne Kostrzewski, Dolan’s challenger in District 3, said some mandates have merit and some do not. She said she would reach out to state lawmakers she knows through her roles as a delegate, region leader and committee member in party politics about the impact of mandates.
“Sherburne County residents should not be on the hook for unfunded mandates,” Kostrzewski said.
Lisa Fobbe, a former Princeton School Board member and Minnesota senator seeking reelection to District 5, said a big part of the county’s work has been centered around unfunded mandates that have been around forever and will continue to be.
She said county commissioners have worked hard on developing relationships with state and federal delegations and devising a platform with Sherburne County-specific issues and needs to be addressed.
“That didn’t happen in the past,” she said. “So that in and of itself is improved (in) our relationship.”
Fobbe explained how she has been serving on a Blue Ribbon Committee for the Association of Minnesota Counties, a group that was charged with looking at the COVID-19 situation.
Sixty waivers were developed for health and human services to address mandates.
“Some worked really well, and some were better for residents and clients, some were better for the safety of staff and we saved money on some,” she said. “Now we’re pausing and inviting state and federal legislators to look at them.”
Bryan Lawrence, Fobbe’s challenger in District 5, said mandates are no different than the regulations he has had to deal with making his living in agriculture. He has been down at the Capitol with the Farm Bureau seeking legislation. As a Baldwin Township supervisor he has had experience showing that a particular mandate shouldn’t and doesn’t apply to the township.
“You have to ask tough questions,” he said.
Commissioner candidates were also asked about the increasing demand on agricultural land to be used for solar energy production or other economic development uses.
When it came to the topic of if the Northstar Commuter Rail line should be extended to St. Cloud, there was unanimous opposition, given that the line has never delivered on its initial promise, and now that COVID-19 has struck ridership it has reached dismal levels reported to be down as much as 96%.
The topic of taxes drew some of the sharpest differences, which some candidates brought up in their closing remarks.
Burandt pointed to the tax rate, which has gone down in Sherburne County from 54.42% to 47.39% in seven years, something the board has worked with directors to accomplish. She said she will continue to work with department heads to lower that percentage.
“It’s higher than we want,” she said.
Hulse argued property taxes need to be brought back in line to attract residential and business investment. He said the county is no longer competitive.
“If we do this right we will be able to spread taxes across residents and more business development,” he said.
He said the county has gone from being one of the lower taxed counties to one of the higher taxed counties, increasing from the 72nd percentile to the 80th percentile.
Hulse called the reduction of tax rate smoke and mirrors.
“Property values have gone up higher,” he said. “This board has raised taxes more than previous boards did over eight years.”
Dolan said taxes are always a topic of concern during local elections. He said Sherburne County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, there are constantly shifting mandates putting the cost of services onto the local taxpayers and it’s next to impossible to lower taxes.
He disputed Hulse’s claims that the county is not competitive, noting the average amount of investment before he got on the board was $80 million. Dolan said in the four years he has been on the board investment has jumped up $50 million a year.
He said he’s sited dozens of businesses, and property tax structure has almost never come up as a concern.
“The tax rate is important,” he said.
Kostrzewski said maintaining a low tax rate and providing vital infrastructure would be important to her, as well as creating a business-friendly environment for job growth
“now more than ever.”
She said she’s for less government and more freedom and liberties.
She also said she’s a supporter of law enforcement, the Second Amendment and in full support of President Trump to “keep America America.”
Fobbe said it has been a humbling honor to serve for the last four years, and said the power and authority rests in the power of five commissioners. She said she appreciates the strong foundation that has been built on the board for staff and residents.
She said she has served in government, in ministry and social services to make a difference in people’s lives She said the intent of the county board is to be nonpartisan, and she doesn’t caucus because of that. She said she would like to keep it that way and from her experiences relationships operate better that way.
Lawrence talked about his work on the Baldwin Township Board, which oversees the third largest township in the state, a bigger operation to manage than many cities.
He said his goal is to be a champion of business, fiscal responsibility and protecting freedoms.
