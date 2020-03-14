Jim Boyle
Editor
Amanda Larson walked Sherburne County Commissioners through a review of the county’s planned response to the new coronavirus and wrapped up her March 10 presentation stressing common sense and not fear.
“Our main message for everyone is for people to wash their hands, cover their coughs and stay home when sick,” said Sherburne County’s Community Health Services administrator.
Larson said county officials started the recent review in the last couple weeks, and much of the work amounts to gathering plans that are reviewed annually at a minimum. The situation with the new coronavirus, or COVID-19 as the disease has been labeled, is ever-evolving, but she conveyed in her comments there’s no need for hysterics.
“The media has not done us any favors with their over-reporting of the coronavirus,” she said. “I don’t want to contribute to any widespread panic.”
Larson provided some perspective in talking about seasonal influenza as well as the successful handling of H1N1 that came along in 2009 and caused quite a scare.
The total number COVID-19 cases in the United States as of March 4 was 80 across 13 states with nine total deaths.
The total number of cases on March 7 had risen to 164 across 19 states with 11 total deaths.
By March 9 there were a total of 423 cases across 35 states with 19 deaths.
Seasonal influenza (2017-18) led to 6,288 people being hospitalized and 435 deaths.
“I show you all this not to create a panic, but really to demonstrate the ever-evolving situation,” Larson said.
She also offered for comparison the numbers associated with seasonal influenza and the H1N1 outbreak that hit in 2009.
Seasonal influenza has already produced 2,872 hospitalizations for the 2019-20 season with 68 deaths, including two that were children.
When H1N1 struck one decade ago there were 1,824 hospitalized and 67 deaths from April 2009 to April 2010.
“What we’re facing we have been through before,” Larson said.
The parallels between influenza and COVID-19 provide part of the road map for the latest pandemic.
Larson provided a brief 101 on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating COVID-19 patients have had mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms can include a fever, cough and shortness of breath. These symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure.
It spreads from person to person primarily through coughing and sneezing, and people are most contagious when sick, Larson said.
“It can spread through contact with affected surfaces and objects.
“So wash your hands, cover your mouth and don’t touch your face,” she said.
People who have traveled to China within the past two weeks and develop symptoms are asked by the CDC to call their doctor.
Larson told the board on the morning of March 10 there were two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota and none in Sherburne County. By day’s end, there was a third confirmed case, with the third being an Anoka County woman in her 30s who was hospitalized and in critical condition after being in contact with international travelers, according to a Minnesota Department of Health news release.
Larson assured the board members that officials are preparing for a coordinated and cohesive response, whether it’s a confirmed case of the virus or just answering questions from county employee groups.
Sherburne officials have daily check-ins with the public health preparedness staff and leadership as well weekly situation reports and weekly phone calls with the Minnesota Department of Health. There is also coordinated planning going on with a media specialist and emergency management.
Larson introduced three other officials during her presentation, including Cody Engelhaupt, the public health preparedness coordinator.
“We have plans in place for reasons just like this,” Engelhaupt said before taking the board through an overview of the county’s pandemic flu plan, isolation and quarantine plans and vaccination recovery efforts.
“We don’t have a vaccine yet, but there are plans for a mass dispensing like we did for H1N1,” she said.
Derek Foss, Sherburne County’s deputy emergency manager, also addressed the board to go over the continuity of operations plan that spells out how the county — department by department — would continue essential functions.
The plan is updated annually and each department reviews and provides updates.
Dave Unze, Sherburne County’s communications media specialist, also addressed the board about how they have been keeping people informed with the county’s website and social media through links to the CDC, which has real-time updates.
“One click and you’re there,” Unze said.
Unze said he has been in contact with the Minnesota Department of Health to know what the messaging will be. Time has also been spent making sure cities, townships and others are receiving notifications as needed.
This past week the Minnesota Legislature passed emergency legislation to provide for funding for COVID-19 preparedness. About $8.5 million of the $21 million bill will go toward public health boards to cover the costs of one to four full-time equivalents depending on the size and location of the public health entities.
Sherburne County will receive one full-time equivalent, and Engelhaupt has been pulled off her regular duties and reassigned to be dedicated to the county’s COVID-19 response. Larsion told board members officials will track the loss of grant dollars due to the shift.
The county and state’s response so far and the past experience of the county effectively dealing with H1N1 gives her comfort.
“We have been here before,” she said. “It was all hands on deck with public health nurses.
“We responded and we learned a lot. We did it successfully.”
Larson said Sherburne did have a confirmed case of H1N1, and officials performed an investigation of who that person came into contact with to develop a safety plan.
Sherburne County Board members had few questions for the presenters but expressed thankfulness for the hard work and diligent efforts of all involved in the planning.
Sherburne County Board Chairman Felix Schmiesing said officials can expect criticism if Sherburne County does not have any problems and if it has problems.
If they don’t have problems the charge will be over-planning, and if they do have any problems they will be accused of not being prepared, he said.
“Be prepared to be criticized,” he said. “But recognize the work you are doing is life-saving work and we do appreciate it.”
