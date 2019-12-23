County bolsters child protection efforts

Commissioners agree to overstaff in hopes of addressing burnout rates that’s producing cycle of turnover
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The collateral damage of children being traumatized and/or victimized extends well beyond the victims of tragedies and atrocities.
It even impacts the child welfare workers whose job is provide protection in the wake of terrible things happening. It shows up in a number of ways, including a high turnover rate that has been battering the child protection and intake staff of Sherburne County Health and Human Services for several years. The average turnover rate for the last several years in the unit has been 25%. It sits at 32% this year.
HHS administrators and managers have devised a plan they hope will turn the tide, and the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners approved it on Dec. 17.
The decision is advancing a hire planned for April 1, 2020, to Jan. 1 in the child protection and intake unit, and a second position will also be added before losing anyone else to the stress of the job like previous departures or a competitive job market. This plan to put the unit in a position of over-strength will be examined during the 2020 budget process to decide on 2021 staffing levels.
“We have been struggling in child protection for a number of years,” said Jodi Heurung-Dick, a social services manager who supervises the child protection and intake unit in the county’s health and human services. “I’ve been asked what’s it going to take to stop this churning, and my answer has been more staff. More staff to lower the case load so people can breathe, more staff not to be thrown in a crisis when we have a medical leave.”
Heurung-Dick and Mary Jo Cobb, the head of Sherburne County’s health and human services, laid out their request at a Dec. 3 work session, and it was warmly received. The request was approved Dec. 17 on the consent agenda.
It’s hoped that being at full strength plus one will pull the heavily taxed unit out of its cycle of high turnover. The money to pay for the additional new position will be pulled from the Health and Human Services reserve funds to not impact the 2020 levy. The turnover in 2019 will also bolster the amount of reserve funds available as people who leave are not being paid any longer.
Two full-time equivalents handled 1,741 reports in 2018. The 7.75 child protection assessment staff assessed 438 in 2018. And six full-time equivalents managed 107 cases in 2018.
New reports surface all the time, and not always at a convenient time. All reports need a screening decision with 24 hours, even if it’s after hours on a Friday, Heurung-Dick said. Furthermore, a 24-hour face-to-face response is required in reports of imminent danger from the time that the report is received. There were 78 assessments of this sort in 2018, and another 77 as of Dec. 3 in 2019.
Heurung-Dick explained the job of child protection workers is like few others and that employees are susceptible to secondary traumatic stress. Child welfare professionals are at a higher risk to secondary traumatic stress than other helping professionals because of their daily contact with physically, sexually and emotionally abused children and traumatic material. These professionals are also often exposed to child deaths and threats of violence and assaults against themselves, according to a 2011 study by Namkee G. Choi, Ph.Di.
Another study done by T.A. Cornille and T.W. Meyers in 1999 showed that 72% of child welfare professionals reported having worked with a child who witnessed a death and 99% reported having worked with a child who has been sexually abused.
“That’s one person who just started and it’s their first day,” Cobb said.
Organizational factors play a role too, and they don’t end at staff turnover.
There’s the costs of recruiting, a diminished quality of services, decreased job morale and performance, increased absenteeism, rushed training, and job stress from a perception that cases need to be closed to bring some relief.
“I appreciate every day our staff members show up for work,” Heurung-Dick said. “I see lots of tears.”
Child protection workers are often working 40 hours plus each week, and with comp time they use little of their personal time off that’s afforded to them.
“We don’t want that [administrative pressures] to be the reason, but it is a consideration,” Heurung-Dick said. “We never want staffing to be reason for closing a case.”
Supervision of new hires can be limited when supervisors are needed out in the field.
“It may be helpful in a moment for the staff, because they’re in survival mode, but with the complexity (supervisors are) not there to support staff in the way they’re supposed to.”
Media scrutiny of the child protection workers across the state and country is a factor too, which also puts a spotlight on their work and raises the stakes.
Sherburne County Attorney Kathy Heaney said the deadlines imposed by the courts and the level of detail sought also add to the pressures.
“The more information they can provide the better so the courts can make good decisions,” Heaney said. “Their work is critical.”
Court cases are very intense and take a lot of work, Heaney said.
“I have always said (child protection workers) have many bosses, from judges, guardian ad litem, the county attorney’s office, and their own supervisors,” she said.
Of those workers who have left, Heurung-Dick said the majority are leaving to do something different and are no long child protection workers.
“They’re burnt out and want more work-life balance,” she said. “I can think of one worker in last two years that went to another county to do the same type of work.”
