Counties prepare for take off

Resolution to create regional airport authority has Sherburne’s support
by Jim Boyle
Editor
An ad hoc committee with representation from Sherburne and Stearns counties and the city of St. Cloud is nearing the completion of a resolution to create an airport authority.
Sherburne County commissioners are expected to vote on the matter at their Dec. 17 meeting with the understanding two or three other governmental entities would follow suit. The involved parties have crafted language that would make it easy for Benton County to be rolled into the fold sometime before the authority officially forms in 2021 or even after it forms without much disruption.
The way the resolution is written, the authority could increase its size by adding governmental units.
“That’s the Benton County clause,” Sherburne County Administrator Bruce Messelt said during a Dec. 3 work session to appraise the commission of the latest updates on the committee’s work.
The Sherburne County Board approved a resolution June 10 in support of the creation of the committee that will prepare a resolution to create an airport authority. The St. Cloud City Council approved a similar resolution on June 17. Stearns County did the same on June 25. Benton County, viewed as another critical partner, was a holdout, but it has been engaged in recent talks and will be asked to consider joining.
Messelt and others, including officials for the Benton Economic Partnership and the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, met with the Benton County Board and other officials on Oct. 22 to bring them up to speed on the work that has been done.
Discussions about the future of the St. Cloud Municipal Airport have been on going for years, but they reached new heights earlier this year upon the conclusion of the $250,000 study that examined the airport’s current and potential economic impact on the region. Its overall economic impact was valued at $44.2 million annually across the region, including a boost from 289 jobs the airport generates and the $17.1 million it pays them along with $2.3 million in local taxes. It’s believed that could be more than doubled with a new governance model and broader support, according to Steve Baldwin, a member of an aviation management consulting firm that has worked with airports across the nation.
The St. Cloud Regional Airport is currently run by the city of St. Cloud, which has both benefits and drawbacks. Baldwin gave a presentation at an April 23 work session of the Sherburne County Board that highlighted what was found in the study. Chief among the recommendations was the need for more of a business mindset in running the operation.
Other recommendations include:
• Reduce the deficit, which was $873,000 in 2018 (both direct and indirect).
• Enhance marketing, business development, and staffing.
• Transition to an authority form of governance.
• Board composed of business/professional members based on minimum qualifications to serve.
The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, which was founded in 2011, has been a champion of the effort, pulling players together and securing the study with the support of the Metropolitan Airports Commission.
Former Sherburne County Administrator Steve Taylor said back in June the momentum that had been built needed to be sustained. Board members agreed.
“It’s important we continue to move forward,” Sherburne County Board Chair Tim Dolan said. “We have identified it as an underperforming asset in our community. “The study says it’s worth it. If we don’t do what the study says, we’d be doing a great disservice to the incremental progress we have made to this point.”
Commissioners Felix Schmiesing and Lisa Fobbe, who have served on the committee that has examined the future of the airport, were selected to serve on the committee as a member and an alternate; Assistant County Administrator Dan Weber and Messelt have too.
The city of St. Cloud has owned and operated the St. Cloud Regional Airport for 50 years.
It has financed operations and capital needs from a variety of sources, including federal and state grants, regional local option sales tax and property taxes.
Once the authority is established, the city of St. Cloud will by resolution continue to financially support (subsidize) at its current level, or less, for 10 years as operations presumably improve over the course of the decade.
The resolution approved by Sherburne County and the others that formed the ad hoc committee also calls for the city of St. Cloud to continue to support the airport with the local option sales tax pledged for the airport. The city of St. Cloud will assign and transfer all property and rights to the airport authority, according to the resolution.
Commissioners saw an initial draft of the airport authority resolution and had sent Messelt on a mission after reviewing it at an Oct. 15 work session. Commissioners had concerns about the governance structure and funding during a 10-year transition period of the St. Cloud Airport Authority relinquishing its power over time.
Benton County officials also had concerns about the risks of the authority needing or deciding to levy. Sherburne officials wanted to know more clearly about St. Cloud’s commitment, and Benton officials wanted to know if they could get out of the authority at any point.
Messelt reported county officials were able to clarify the city of St. Cloud commitment and the risks to counties. The Sherburne Board had asked hypothetically what would happen if the authority concluded it needed to levy tax dollars in the first 10 years of the agreement. Commissioners wanted to know what risk it was taking in that scenario.
A local option sales tax for capital improvements that has been approved through 2038 will provide for between $4 million and $5 million worth of improvements, according to William Towle, the director of the St. Cloud Municipal Airport.
“That will address a significant amount of risk that the authority might have to levy,” Messelt said.
As for operating funds, Messelt said the airport study didn’t envision growth in staff or operating costs but rather suggested the operation could be run more efficiently in several ways.
Messelt said St. Cloud officials stand by their commitment to operate the airport for 10 years, while ceding its authority.
“They were not comfortable with (the idea of) having to be part of an additional levy should it be required,” Messelt said. “We think there’s more than sufficient capital funds, and we should be good for 10 years. That was a good revelation.”
Messelt explained that the statutory mechanism to create a regional authority is per resolution — it’s not a joint powers authority. Once it is created, it is its own standalone legal entity, according to minutes of the Benton County Board and the Sherburne County meeting packet for Dec. 3.
Messelt said that the counties’ abilities to influence the authority are by the appointments of individuals to the authority’s board.
“As you can imagine the city of St. Cloud doesn’t want to get double taxed,” Messelt said.
If the authority did levy $1 million, with the population across multiple counties, it would be a minuscule amount comparatively, Messelt said.
Sherburne Commissioners also had concerns about representation on the authority to be fairly divided among partners so it’s not to give an advantage to the city of St. Cloud or one of the counties.
Dolan, who was elected in 2016, said back in October in the few years he has been on the board he has seen the deck stacked against Sherburne County several times. He and others advocated for a two-county structure to feature three commissioners from Stearns County, three from Sherburne County and one at-large, and, if and when, Benton came on board, each county could give up one seat so all three counties would have two representatives.
“If we’re going to have a regional authority, we should capture the essence of ‘regional,’ ” Dolan said six weeks ago. Messelt carried the issue to the ad hoc committee, but it was learned that the statute is very prescriptive.
“Some things we talked about are not doable,” Messelt said. “The authority has to be seven members (with two from each unit (St. Cloud, Stearns and Sherburne). If Benton joins, it goes to nine.”
“At the end of the 10 years the city’s representation drops off,” Messelt said. “Philosophically, that’s easy. Logistically, it’s more difficult.”
The FAA has made it very difficult for airport authorities to dissolve because of their intense investment, Messelt explained.
The language selected for the airport authority calls for binding the parties to agree the city will drop off in an effort to prevent the authority 10 years from now trying to go a different direction.
“That’s the best we could do,” Messelt said. “Statute doesn’t allow it to be iron clad. The backstop you have is you appoint those people.”
Dolan did inquire about seeking a stipulation that if St. Cloud maintained representation, the money would still have to flow. Ultimately, that line of thinking was abandoned. Dolan acknowledged, at some point, you “have to take a leap of faith; I’m just going hope it’s not an issue.”
Commissioners reached a consensus that they were ready for the county administrator to bring the resolution back for a vote at their next meeting.
They also gave direction to continue discussions with Benton County in an effort to get them on board and to meet with Sauk Rapids officials to provide information about the proposed authority. The Benton County city had considered getting involved in lieu of Benton County when they were expressing a desire to hold out. Sherburne County commissioners noted they were not in favor of additional cities joining the authority, for the same concerns of over-representation it had about St. Cloud having as many representatives as participating counties.
“Hopefully we can bring (Benton) into the fold right away,” Schmiesing said.
