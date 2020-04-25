Rep. Shane Mekeland, our United States president says we are at war and has given the states’ governors the job in fighting it. I am glad you met with a microbiologist who sees a plan forward; however, his very words seem to echo what Gov. Walz and the many medical and scientific experts are already saying. We must proceed slowly and carefully. Our ICU demand and unfortunately our state’s death toll are rising as we are entering the peak, and there are scattered outbreaks in parts of the state.
You mentioned our communities understand the dangers this virus poses and are careful to protect their neighbors, but as recently as April 18, in the Star and Tribune on the front page and page 4, I see protesters trying to convince the governor to open the state up while not keeping social distancing and not wearing masks. There was even a sign waved stating, “Fake Crisis.” These do not appear to be the community members of which you refer to.
No, Rep. Mekeland, Gov. Walz has my full support on this real crisis as do the science and medical staff he has working with him. I feel for the protesters who want to get back to work, but for those who say this is all fake and blown out of proportion, I take that as an insult to my son and daughter-in-law who are working on the front lines to keep you safe and supplied with your essentials.
Mr. Mekeland, you can do your job by making sure there will be support for small businesses once again through legislation and continue to support the men and women on the front lines by getting them the equipment and masks they need and the test kits that have not arrived. We need to get this right and get the facts straight, or like years ago looking for weapons of mass destruction we may be doomed for years to fight this war with no end in sight. Above all, pray for the safety of all. — Gary Peterson, Elk River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.