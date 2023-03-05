Keith Anderson’s editorial, “Maybe we can survive with fewer eggs,” in the 2/25/23 Star News appears to be attempting to make the argument that with everything else going on bad in the world, we should just accept the rising cost of eggs and change our purchasing/consuming habits. Well, I disagree.
First off, I have yet to find anyone that can give me good reason why we automatically kill the whole flock when bird flu is identified. Bird flu will kill 80-90% of the flock on its own — you would think that you would want to save the 10-20% of the sturdier birds that survive so that they can create sturdier generations of birds in the future that would not so easily get sick and die. Good thing we don’t use the same logic when dealing with schools and hospitals when a case of COVID is detected!
Second, we’re essentially being told that we should just accept the egg shortage and adapt by consuming less eggs. In the not too near future, it will be natural gas for heating our homes; we just need to adapt by keeping the thermostat at 50 degrees to reduce climate change. Then electricity, with the closing of coal and gas plants in the name of “saving the planet,” we just need to accept that only having electricity 3 hours a day is all a loyal comrade really needs to survive and feel good about themselves.
No, I disagree. This advice/reasoning is contrary to the Declaration of Independence’s “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” declarative. We should not idly sit back and accept these or other shortages. We need to question the “experts,” and hold the officials and decision makers accountable, removing those that are not acting in the best interest of the citizenry. — Bret R. Collier, Big Lake
