Keith Anderson’s editorial, “Maybe we can survive with fewer eggs,” in the 2/25/23 Star News appears to be attempting to make the argument that with everything else going on bad in the world, we should just accept the rising cost of eggs and change our purchasing/consuming habits. Well, I disagree.

First off, I have yet to find anyone that can give me good reason why we automatically kill the whole flock when bird flu is identified. Bird flu will kill 80-90% of the flock on its own — you would think that you would want to save the 10-20% of the sturdier birds that survive so that they can create sturdier generations of birds in the future that would not so easily get sick and die. Good thing we don’t use the same logic when dealing with schools and hospitals when a case of COVID is detected!

