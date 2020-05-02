A previous letter to the editor asks if we really believe that internet church attendance will preserve our religious liberties. The point of online attendance is neither to increase or decrease liberties but to literally save people’s lives. Why is that so hard for some people to grasp? Does the writer really think that the COVID-19 virus has a political agenda? We really need to ask ourselves who we should be turning to for scientific and medical advice in these troubling times, and it is not politicians and conspiracy theorists, it is doctors and scientists, and also mothers. My mother always said better safe than sorry. As a nurse I am asking you to stay away from others at this time, not only to protect yourself but also your loved ones. If the previous writer could personally see the deaths that are presently occurring in ICUs all over our country and witness the grief of those families, perhaps he could more clearly see the gravity of the situation. I would also ask him to deal in facts before he speaks. He said that traffic accidents have recently doubled. If you research you will find that the number of crashes is actually greatly reduced, as confirmed by actual statistics and by the fact that many of our insurance companies are giving partial rebates on premiums, which they would not be doing if the number of crashes were up. The previous writer asks us to write to Gov. Walz to “let my people go.” Does he actually believe that the governor is keeping us home for political reasons? How absurd! A bad economy only hurts the governor politically, so why would he do that? We should be proud that we have a governor who is listening to experts from Mayo and the University of Minnesota when making his decisions. I am writing him and thanking him for doing his utmost to save lives, your family’s and mine. — Cindy Rohde, Zimmerman
