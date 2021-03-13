I would estimate that the majority of Elk River residents appreciate the leadership our newest State Representative, Paul Novotny, has shown at the Capitol. I know I do.
So I read with interest a letter taking him to task for not using the “tool in the tool box” Republicans are supposed to have in regards to Gov. Tim Walz and his ongoing overreach of power: impeachment articles. I share the frustration this letter writer has with Walz and agree a year of one-man rule is tyrannical. What I know, however, is that impeachment is not a tool Rep. Novotny has available to him.
Republicans are a minority in the House. They wield absolutely no power that Speaker Melissa Hortman doesn’t give them. They can create a bill for impeachment every single day until the end of session and unless Hortman allows for the bill to come to a vote it will never see the light of day. In short, signing on to such a bill is a diversion that has zero chance of success.
My preference is a representative with conservative principles attempting to both bring good legislation forward and working to stop bad legislation from being passed. Unless and until the GOP controls the House and the Senate, impeachment is never going to happen. Taking Novotny to task for something that will never happen and he has no control over only goes to help the DFL and harm Novotny, which seems to be the real reason for the letter.
Thank you, Rep. Novotny, for the great job you’re doing.
— John Jordan, Elk River
