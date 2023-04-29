In the April 8 edition of Star News, Keith Anderson, Director of News for APG, had an Opinion titled, ‘Inaction an invitation to more gun violence,’ published.
I have read this article a number of times and there is accurate information included, at times you had to had to sift through the numbers, apply percentages, etc. to get to the facts from the latest data available, 2022 on the use of guns and gun violence. Here are the numbers (rounded).
•Gun Deaths by Homicide 21,000.
•Gun Deaths by Suicide 24,000.
•Gun Deaths by Law Enf., Accident 1,400.
Total 46,400.
46,400 died from guns in this period and as reported earlier that equates to 127 deaths per day, while technically correct I would remove the deaths by suicide and law enforcement/accidents from this total for an actual Death by Homicide which would reduce this number from 127 per day to about 57 deaths per day. Obviously any death by homicide or suicide is too much in my opinion.
I do take exception with the interpretation of the Second Amendment to the Constitution, basically insinuating that the 2nd Amendment was only put in place to defend America against foreign governments. The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled on this and there are varying interpretations, however for many (and evidently the Supreme Court of the U.S.) it is interpreted as the ‘right for people to possess weapons for the preservation of life, liberty and property.’ More than half of the States now allow ‘permit less carry’ - meaning that you do not need a permit to carry a firearm. So over half of the States agree that the individual has the right to carry a firearm, and presumedly use a firearm, to preserve life, liberty and freedom.
The population of the U.S. is 331 million, there is an conservative estimate of 350 million guns in the U.S. (estimates vary but this is probably an accurate/in the ball park number).
I point out this significant number of guns for a couple of reasons:
Most guns are owned and used by responsible, law abiding citizens - if not used in the proper manner the gun deaths would be astronomical.
I believe that attempts to confiscate these would be impossible - to say the least.
With 350 million guns currently in America a criminal would have no problem obtaining a gun illegally.
So what is the answer, Mr. Anderson throws out some potential solutions - however in a ‘left handed’ way blames the inaction of the legislators to pass certain laws he thinks will stop the violence and insinuating the Conservative faction to be that stumbling block.
He also makes points regarding mental health, ‘red flag’ laws, lack of school counselors, disappearance of traditional family units, a call for decency and patience, etc.
The biggest problem in my mind is that we have not identified where the gun violence problem really exists. How many of the above homicides were gang related - I am not sure that anyone has attempted to quantify that number or at least most have not heard of it. How many are mental health issues, how does the lack of stiff penalties for murder translate, what does a minor face in terms of punishment, etc.
Before we can solve the problem we have to know who is causing the problem; this may be harder than we think based on our propensity to protect everyone at all costs. I believe we will find the 80-20 rule will apply. 80% of the problem comes from 20% of offending groups.
We’ve all read about new police chiefs, new city councils, legislators and others who come into office with their ideas such as refunding police and hiring social workers to assist, we hire a police chief another part of the U.S. who has dealt with problems similar to ours but not with similar mayors, council members etc.
However we never get any updates on how, or if, these programs are working (or not working) for which taxpayers money is used to fund.
We hear of programs locally in the neighborhoods some of which are funded and others are not but are they working? Is there a national archive for programs which have worked and as importantly for those which have not, so tax dollars are not spent ‘reinventing the wheel.’
The media does much to influence how the U.S. views gun violence here is a example:
Last week the NBC anchor for the nightly news made the following 3 statements, I wrote them down and these are exactly or very close to what was said:
-One in five US citizens have been threatened with a gun.
-54% of people or their family member has been impacted with a gun incident.
-19% have lost a family member to gun violence.
I think we can all agree (I hope) that these statements are not indicative of the US as a whole, however when the national anchor for a major station says this, it incites fear.
Until we are willing to identify and most importantly quantify the issues we will continue to have a scatter-gun approach to solving the problem of gun violence. — Skip Abel, Elk River
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.