In response to Mark Olson’s views on liberty in the Saturday, April 25, 2020, edition, let me point out a few alternatives. America was not based or founded on an “only” Judeo-Christian foundation. It was created from the belief that ALL people are created equal. Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Taoist, whatever. It doesn’t matter. Hence the requirement of the separation of church and state. No religion was to be persecuted (nor peoples for that matter) on the basis of their religion or race. Done. That’s it. Hence, your God’s help is not what will resolve this COVID-19 crisis. It will be resolved when science determines and finds a vaccine, just like science found a vaccine for measles, small pox, polio and other diseases. We can’t ignore that we have the ability to find such vaccines through dedicated scientists and researchers who care enough to find a vaccine. It’s sad we hear all the rhetoric and just ignore what we should be doing. It’s the same unfortunately for climate change. We all know it is occurring, but we think what do I as an individual do? Here’s a list. First, we support people like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Osterholm and Greta and others who know what they are talking about. Reject charlatans, who like snake oil salesman of the past want a “quick cure.” There is no quick fix to anything. Listen to their recommendations and believe they know more than you do. Second, we don’t care about politics and the relaxation of any rules related to the environment that make our air or water less than it should be. We shouldn’t sacrifice our environment when we know how to do things responsibly. Third, economics is important. We all need to be able to feed our families and enjoy a weekend of fishing. We need to get things going again — in a responsible manner, listening to the experts, not the talking heads on Fox News — they want ratings and don’t care one iota about your well-being. We don’t need to subsidize oil and coal, which has been subsidized by our government for a hundred years (please read Rachel Maddow’s book “Blowout” — it is important). We don’t need to destroy the arctic or anything else to realize the American dream.
Fourth, I am so proud to be a Minnesotan. I only wish when this whole thing started the country would have had an approach similar to that taken by Gov. Walz, instead of the incompetence of the leader of the greatest nation this planet has seen. Walz laid out the facts, told us the truth and developed a plan to get us through this. Lies, innuendo, false hope, bashing reporters and officials — promoting injecting Lysol, my God, are you insane? It’s amazing we are still tolerating this behavior. And rather than organizing protests to open up the country we should be rallying to support the people who are on the front lines dealing with 50,000-plus deaths (we have now lost the entire population of my hometown — Mankato, Minnesota) and no one is protesting that! We should be leading a rational effort to control this situation, and unfortunately most choose to do the opposite because politics drive their world.
Somewhere we are all the same. If you can’t accept that the entire world, be it Chinese, Italian, French, American, Iranian, Peruvian, Brazilian, Canadian, Australian, Christian, Muslim, Jewish, atheist, gay, transgender, straight, bisexual or anything else the world has put a label on, is just like you and I, then we are not living up to the true meaning that the founders of this country espoused. — Loren Schumacher, Elk River
