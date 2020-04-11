I am writing in response to the 2/22 letter to the editor that was critical of Congressman (MN 06) Tom Emmer’s vote during the impeachment trial.
Emmer’s district voted for President Trump. It is not the job of the U.S. House of Representatives to choose the President of the United States. The voters choose. That is a democracy. Tom Emmer is staying true to his district.
He represents the people who voted him into office. He has monthly (the most in Minnesota) town halls to listen to constituent concerns.
It is farcical to suggest voting against what his district wants is democratic. Using his one vote in congress to override the votes of thousands of constituents’ ability to elect the president in 2016 and possibly again in 2020 would have been the definition of undemocratic. It is also farcical to impeach a president based on overblown accusations that were investigated for over 2.5 years, yet never substantiated — the opposite of direct evidence.
If a person only listens to one side of a story that is repeated over and over, they start to believe it as fact. The president’s opposition started talking impeachment before he was sworn into office. And after the midterms, Rashida Tliab said, “we’re gonna impeach the motherf—er”. They accomplished their goal of impeaching the president but not their goal of removing him from office.
Emmer honored the founders’ vision of how impeachment is to be used. I am proud of courage to stand up against the political shenanigans, look at the facts and represent the voters of Minnesota’s 6th district. — Kris Studniski, Elk River
