Public rises up, fearful it could someday lose ‘its course’; two more suitors step forward
by Jim Boyle
Editor
An out-of-the-blue offer to purchase the municipally-owned Pinewood Golf Course has touched off a flurry of concern by Elk River golf enthusiasts and interest from at least two more potential buyers.
City leaders have never been shy about their willingness to consider selling the course, but they were not actively looking for buyers when Trevor Birdsall and Jennifer Abrahamson, two Elk River residents who work at the course, approached Elk River Mayor John Dietz about buying the course with intentions on keeping it a course for at least 10 years.
The Elk River City Council members considered the offer at a Jan. 19 closed work session and were ready to meet publicly for the first time Feb. 1 to consider what direction to give City Administrator Cal Portner.
Once word got out in the Star News and in the council agenda packet, council members’ phones started lighting up and email inboxes were filling up. A petition urging the course remain a municipal course got started and collected nearly 200 names in two days.
A crowd filled the overflow spaces at the Feb. 1 meeting and the mayor called an impromptu public hearing of sorts. Among those to speak at open forum were Birdsall and Abrahamson and two more potential suitors. The Elk River Golf Club is one of them, and the other is an Elk River resident by the name of Chris Rock.
Chris Singer, the general manager of the Elk River Golf Club, which leases Pinewood and operates it under Singer’s leadership, entered an offer into the public record and said he could follow up with a signed offer letter the next day. Their offer would propose to keep Pinewood a golf course for a minimum of 30 years. It also included an estimated 17-acre chunk of land adjacent to Woodland Trails Regional Park, and other financial considerations in return for property tax breaks.
Rock also informed the council of his desire to make an offer of his own and requested the city give him time to submit one.
Many others spoke with the common theme that the golf course remains a golf course and never is developed into housing. Some spoke to the good character of Birdsall and Abrahamson and their desire to improve Pinewood and keep it as a center for young golfers learning the game, seniors who want to continue playing the game and hacks of all ages who want a chance to play the par 3 course without struggling to find a tee time or having to worry about making more difficult shots that come with lengthier, more difficult courses.
Others spoke about addressing the financial wherewithal of any potential suitors and their ability keep it a successful course and one that can make it over the long haul in a difficult business.
The Elk River City Council decided to take a step back at its Feb. 1 meeting and directed Portner to draw up a request for proposals to be brought back to the next council meeting.
The request for proposals is expected to ask for things like a business plan, financing, financial capabilities, a plan for capital improvements, conditions of sale, purchase price and whatever else a potential buyer wants to offer.
The other topic that will have be decided is whether the property is sold outright on a fee for title basis or on a contract for deed. The difference between the two is if a fee for title sale is approved and the business fails, the property goes to the lender. On a contract for deed, the property could come back the city.
After last month’s closed session to discuss Birdsall and Abrahamson’s offer, the expectation was that council members would be asked whether to direct staff to coordinate a purchase agreement for the course and serve the necessary 120-day notice to terminate the service agreement with Elk River Golf Club, according to the agenda.
The community had other ideas. After hearing from some of them, council members made it clear they want Pinewood to remain a golf course. They also noted they suddenly find themselves with three interested buyers, all with a stated interest to keep the property a golf course.
The council has broached the subject of selling the course to the Elk River Golf Club, but the ownership has never bitten on that idea until someone else had made an offer.
“Now we have three (potential offers),” Dietz said.
Portner said four years ago council members sought proposals but they found little interest. The only actual proposal that came forward was not even deemed legitimate given the requested pay back schedule was too long and promise of not having to pay property taxes was also a drawback.
Some in the community, including many seniors who live in the Elk River community, still want the course to remain municipally owned and remove all threats of the course getting sold, possibly failing and then getting sold to a developer.
Council Member Garrett Christianson favored vetting the offers based on past council work.
“Being on the council, I’m proud to say we do our due diligence,” he said. “Oftentimes we’re debating things until Tuesday morning. Given new information it would be fair to do our due diligence and hear all the voices out there.
“There is an overwhelming voice in the community to keep it a golf course. In order to make sure everyone is heard, we need to pump the breaks and make sure everyone is heard and do our due diligence.”
Larry Toth, chairman of the Elk River Housing and Redevelopment Authority, asked if the council wants to sell the golf course.
The answer that came forward Monday night was yes, and that they want to keep it a golf course but the interest has not been there in the past from potential buyers.
Mike Beyer, the newest council member, having been elected this past November, said all the calls, texts and emails have been an eye opener for him.
“I don’t want to rehash the past, because it’s an emotional thing. I’m a little nervous right now myself,” he said. “But I also know about golf. Pinewood is a great place for our juniors and seniors alike. Golf teaches patience, respect for our younger community and (is a place for) an occasional business/life discussion. It also creates friendships for a lifetime.”
He said the only way he would sell Pinewood is if it remains a golf course.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner said it was her feeling the council needed to take a step back, just like it did with the downtown Elk River project proposal that was entertained.
“This does not take anything away from Trevor or Jennifer,” she said, calling for seeking out the best process through the situation.
Dietz said the city does have an interest in selling Pinewood, and if the city wasn’t interested in keeping Pinewood a golf course it likely would have been sold several years ago.
He also noted there will be capital expenses in the future, and like the email he read the city would like to not be on the hook for those.
“I know some think I am anti-golf course, but that is not true,” Dietz said. “I want Pinewood to stay. I think it has a very valuable place in our community for different age groups. I like to play out there myself. It’s a great place for a hacker like myself. The last thing we want to happen is to see it filled with a bunch of houses.”
The council leaned on City Attorney Peter Beck about the ins and outs of a request for proposals process. Beck said such a request for proposals would not fall under public contract law.
He said if the city sold it and it was not financed through the city or through a contract for deed, the city would not get the course back.
“Not if we were out of the chain of title,” he said.
He said a restrictive covenant could prevent the course from being used for anything else, so it could be used for a golf course or a vacant golf course. With a contract for deed with the city if there’s a failure, it would revert back to the city.
Dietz encouraged Birdsall and Abrahamson not to get discouraged.
“I got about 25 emails about your stellar character,” he said. “It was pretty awesome. The one that I read was the best, but I got a lot of emails and you have a lot of supporters out there.”
Council Member Matt Westgaard called Pinewood an amenity and a jewel for the community, and it’s up to the council to maximize that guarantee on how long it would have to be maintained a golf course.
Wagner said it was important to her that it’s in the city’s best interest to ensure legal protection.
“I don’t have an appetite for any more legal troubles with this property,” she said.
Portner will bring back a proposal on a request for proposals to the council’s Feb. 15 meeting.
“Hopefully golf starts super early this year,” Wagner said. “I want nothing more than for that to happen.”
