Members authorize going out for the rest of the bids for $14.7 million public safety facility improvements expansions
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council approved plans and specifications for a third fire station Members authorize going out for the rest of the bids for $14.7 million public safety facility improvements expansions at its Dec. 7 regular meeting at Elk River City Hall.
It also authorized the solicitation of public bids for Fire Station No. 3 to be located on the east side of town at 9921 191st Ave. NW near Twin Lakes Elementary School.
The third station is projected to cost nearly $5.9 million, which is part of an overall project that also includes an addition to Fire Station No. 2 and an addition and renovation to the police station at the public safety complex across from Elk River City Hall.
The entire project has been estimated at a cost of about $14.7 million.
On June 15, the council received the plans and the initial cost estimate for Fire Station No. 3. At the Sept. 21 council meeting, the updated project estimate was presented.
Following the public bid, all bids will be reviewed, and a recommendation will be presented to the council at the Feb. 1 meeting for consideration.
If bids are approved, construction would commence in the spring of 2021 and be completed in approximately one year.
