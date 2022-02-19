Elk River council members oppose paying for project they say is outside urban service district and is regional in nature
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council on Feb. 7 rejected a $1.7 million proposal for trail construction along County Road 33.
There was council support for constructing the trail, but not spending Elk River tax dollars to cover the bulk of the project as spelled out by Sherburne County’s cost participation policy.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner told county officials at the meeting the council didn’t have enough information about the project, and the proposal came at them too fast without the kind of transparency she’s used to.
“Most of our street and capital projects get budgeted out five years,” Wagner said.
She also expressed a feeling that the trail has a regional significance and much less of a municipal one. She focused much of her comments on the county, and it taking another look at this project for its regional significance.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz said he understood Wagner’s point.
“I hear you saying it’s more of a regional deal, and they (the county) don’t care about that,” Dietz said.
Sherburne County Commissioner Tim Dolan said the realignment of the road is a county project, and they don’t want to see the city miss out on a chance to save a considerable amount of money. He said in the process of vetting it the city’s desire for a trail in its long-range plan was uncovered.
“We reached out to the city,” Dolan said.
One of the next steps will be the acquisition of right of way. Construction is planned to take place after the first year of the three-year construction project to convert Highway 169 to a freeway.
“I want to make sure we have these conversations,” said Dave Roedel, deputy director of public works for the county who called the chance to do the trail a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
The proposed trail along County Road 33 is considered a local trail by officials at the county, and because of that would be subject to construction cost participation policy, according to Andrew Witter, director of Sherburne County Public Works.
“Based on a study of similar and surrounding agencies, the policy is very much in line with others,” Witter said. “Being a local trail and knowing it is in the city’s trail plan, we have provided the city an opportunity to build this local trail in conjunction with our road project.”
Witter noted that road design discussions began as early as May 2020. By considering the trail now, there are efficiencies and an avenue for getting it built, he said. The city has not budgeted for the trail.
“Ultimately, it is council’s decision to construct it with our road project, or not, and we fully respect that decision,” Witter said.
The matter first went to the Elk River Parks and Recreation Commission, which had majority support for the trail construction but major objections to draining park dedication funds through 2028 to cover the cost of it. Commissioners also felt gob smacked by the $1.7 million figure. They expressed a desire to have a different and better way to fund a project like it.
Commission members agreed on a 3-2 vote to spend $300,000 out the city park dedication fund and asked the city to come up with the rest. They suggested an amendment to the franchise fees and/or renegotiating with the county.
There was zero support on the council for adjusting franchise fees, which have been set at $9 since their inception. That money gets used for road improvements, parking lots and to a much lesser extent trail repair, Dietz said.
“I have a problem with the county’s cost participation policy,” Dietz said. “We participate in urban areas. This is not an urban thing. To me this should be on the county.”
Dietz called it a proposed trail ahead of its time.
Witter told the Star News in a emailed response to a series of questions: “I think it’s important to look at the definition of a regional trail. It needs to connect differing and multiple communities and/or major destinations. Take, for example, the trail discussion along CSAH 33 east of US 169. It does not connect multiple communities, or major destinations like a county or regional park. Conversely, look at the Great Northern Trail. It connects Zimmerman to Elk River and ultimately to Princeton and deep into Mille Lacs County with multiple parks along the future 33 miles.”
Roedel advocated for the council to take the time it needed to make a decision and offered the idea of a joint work session. Ultimately, a decision would have been needed by the Elk River City Council’s second meeting in March. Council members questioned what, if anything, could be learned or changed in the next month or so that would change their minds.
Council Member Matt Westgaard proposed the city work to preserve right of ways with a future trail in mind.
“I’m not in favor of sinking $1.7 million into a project... where there’s not a lot a clarity,” he said. “I do think it’s a mistake not to preserve the right of way.”
Council members concluded that would be too complicated.
Council Member Mike Beyer offered a succinct explanation for his opposition.
“There’s not enough time to explore funding options,” he said. “Somehow, this would have to be paid for.”
The council rejected the proposal on a 5-0 vote. It also had hosted a public hearing to receive community feedback regarding the trail, and the city received many letters about the proposal.
Public hearing, letters to city run the gamut
There was a mix of support and opposition. The opposition was mostly from property owners who stood to lose property and privacy and those who questioned spending tax dollars on a trail.
Trail supporters spoke of the dangers of walking and biking along the side of a county road, especially when the width of the space for pedestrians and bicyclists shrinks for turn lanes.
Some pointed to the Parks and Trails Master Plan to support their arguments for a trail.
Some suggested value engineering and looking at a narrower path and using crushed limestone like has been done in other communities.
Corporate sponsors, naming rights, competitive grants from the state and federal level were also suggestions that could be sought to create additional funding sources.
Council Member Wagner, the liaison on the parks commission, made sure residents in the area were made aware of the discussions at the council level and had a public hearing scheduled for the Feb. 7 meeting.
In addition to the speakers who addressed the council, there were letters read into the record by City Administrator Cal Portner.
Open forum
Russell Kostreba, 20573 Quincy St., said he was angry because the property he grew up on is being wrecked, but at the same time he said he recognized the trail has to happen someday. He suggested grading it and preparing it but building it down the road as a compromise.
Some spoke against the franchise fee, which never gained any traction.
David Sorenson, 10890 205th Ave., said his access was dangerous before the county road even got busy.
He said there has been a poor job of planning, and the proposed trail should be connected to Viking Boulevard.
He said the improvements, if done right, could be very helpful to making the road and passage safer.
“I’m not opposed to the idea of a trail,” he said. “I think it needs to be done right.”
Sorenson said he will lose a lot of privacy and a row of trees that protect him and his family from an inevitable crash. He said a retaining wall will be needed to restore safety to his residence. He encouraged the county to work with the homeowners.
Mark Lee, 10934 205th Ave., said his property will be negatively impacted by the project and trail when the northern tree line is taken and his pole shed would be exposed.
He said money would be better spent elsewhere.
Tom Lane, 11076 205th Ave., moved here in 1971 when the road was gravel and he had two neighbors.
He said he has nothing against a trail, but said the project moves things too close to his house.
“If the trail connected to something it would make more sense,” he said.
He also said traffic on County Road 33 is unbelievable and that he would hate to see any of his property taken.
From the letters Portner read, Claire Olson, 10476 205th Ave., was the first.
He stated in his letter: “Even though I am very unhappy that the remake of County Road 33 will come through my property, I am in favor of the proposed trail that could be included in the project. It would create a safety buffer for all people who walk, run, bike, etc along that road. It would provide a great connecting link to many other trails in the Elk River area for which many people will benefit in the present and future.”
Su Arnold, who lives a little more than 1/4 of a mile from the road, said she and her husband frequently bike around the city and feels safest where there are trails, given the increase in traffic in past years.
“We no longer bike on County Road 33 as the shoulder is exceptionally narrow, and there is too much traffic, especially truck traffic,” she said. “We would be more than pleased if, in the reconstruction of Country Road 33, a biking/walking trail were also constructed alongside the roadway. It would be a trail that we would surely use.”
Don Kreger said why spend millions of dollars of taxpayer money on a trail that would be used by only a few people.
“What a waste of money taken from people that are already overtaxed,” he stated. “How about putting it on a ballot and let us vote on it. I don’t think it would stand a chance.”
He said the trail should be funded by the people who use it or by donations and not from and taxpayer, city, county, state, or federal government.
Donjune Ege said he does not want trail in front of his place.
“We live in the country for a reason — to have peace and quiet,” he stated. “We think that it’s really stupid to spend our tax money on a ‘city trail’ in the country.”
Some letter writers said to spend the money elsewhere, while others said residents are taxed too much already and money should not be spent on the trail.
The city even heard from long-time city employee, Tina Allard, who wrote as a resident who lives along the county road.
She shared the story of her husband, who went biking one time on the county road and was run off the road and he laid unconscious in the ditch before someone came to his aid.
She said the Parks and Recreation Master Plan explains how trail-based activities are by far the most popular features of the park system with over 70% of Elk River residents identifying trails as a high priority.
“Elk River’s trail system is smaller than the trail system in many of its peer communities,” Allard stated. “Page 27 highlights the need for off-road trails because of the lack of safe trails in some locations of our community due to high traffic and low visibility.
“Page 28 there is a map which clearly shows the deficiency in trails for the northeast quadrant of our community...
“Page 56 (has a map that) highlights this segment as a priority connection to the existing Great Northern Trail and part of a proposed greenway trail connection.
“Page 57 highlights a strategy to connect neighborhoods on the east and west side of Highway 169 to the Great Northern Trail.
“Page 58 outlines utilizing opportunities to expand the trail system by coordinating new trails with county construction projects and to build trails on all collector/arterial roads where possible.”
She went on to say:
“Many deaths have occurred in the northeast quadrant of our community on both County Road 13 and County Road 33, causing safety concerns with sharing the current road system between vehicles, pedestrians, and bikers. As you can see from the plan, the northeast quadrant is lacking much in safe trail amenities compared to the rest of our community and there is a need to start somewhere when opportunities become available.”
