The Elk River City Council recognized City Attorney Peter Beck at a council meeting on Nov. 21.
Beck is retiring Dec. 31 after more than 40 years of service as the city’s attorney. The council presented Beck with a resolution recognizing him for his work.
“You’ve been a wealth of information for the city, given sound advice,” Mayor John Dietz said.
“Sometimes advice we didn’t want to listen to, but in those cases I think you were persistent in telling us what we needed to do. I think that was always your number one goal was to protect the city and its citizens.”
Council member Jennifer Wagner said she hoped he thought of the council on the first and third Mondays and that his seat would be there for him if he wanted to visit.
“Knowing you have been here to guide us has been huge in my learning to be the best council member I can be,” Wagner said.
City Administrator Cal Portner said the challenge for him would be losing a city attorney but also the opportunity to work with a good friend.
Beck said working with the city of Elk River was a “great match” for him.
“My passion was always the public part of my practice,” he said. “It was a great fit for me because Elk River has always been a community that wanted to follow the law … I’ve always thought the council wanted to do the right thing.”
