Microchipping, nuisances, kennels and fees addressed in talks
by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
Changes could come to Elk River’s animal ordinances that, among other things, might affect what is considered a nuisance animal or how long dog owners have to clean up after their pet.
City Clerk Tina Allard gave Elk River City Council members a preview of the revisions the Administrative Department is considering making to the city’s animal ordinances during the council’s work session on Dec. 2. Allard said the administration is looking to eliminate and replace parts of the ordinance and worked with several city departments, including the police and the city prosecution.
Allard shared some highlights Monday night. Under the changes, the city would eliminate pet licensing because of changes in technology, like pet microchipping. It would eliminate discrepancies between parts, like when one part says cats at large are acceptable and another says they aren’t.
The new ordinance would change the definition for kennels and animals and has inclusiveness, so regulations that used to only affect dogs could cover any type of animal. It would eliminate cat kennels, since they’ve never been seen and can be controlled by zoning ordinances. For dog kennels, the regulations will require them when a someone has three dogs or more. Allard mentioned the city already does annual inspections. The city’s biggest complaint, she said, is based on the sizes of dogs.
As for nuisances, the current ordinance says a noisy dog is one that 50% of the neighbors complain about before the city can take action, but that requirement would be changed to a dog barking for five minutes with less than a one-minute interval, and police could take that measurement.
For feces disposal, anything on others’ or public property must be picked up immediately; owners would have to pick up their property twice a week.
The part of the proposed change involving dangerous dogs matches state law.
For animals in motor vehicles, the proposal allows police and firefighters to use reasonable means to get the animals out.
Allard said dangerous, exotic and non-traditional animals would not be allowed.
“So alligators, bears, lions, dinosaurs, skunks (and other animals) of that nature are not allowed,” she said.
Council members mostly questioned the feces disposal timeline and how the city might enforce it. Council Member Jennifer Wagner wanted to clarify if the cleanup applied to all dog owners or just kennel operators. Allard said the proposal would affect all property owners and explained that if the city received complaints, they would send staff to the location. Council Member Garrett Christianson asked if there is currently an outline; Allard said there isn’t one.
Wagner asked how the timeline would be enforced. Council Member Matt Westgaard joked the city would do “compliance checks” and City Administrator Cal Portner replied that enforcement would be based on complaints.
Westgaard said that someone keeping a large number of animals ought to clean up after them, but Wagner added that one small dog might not merit that much attention, but she also recognized that “not all are created equal.”
Westgaard asked what is reasonable. Christianson also wondered how the city would enforce it. Mayor John Dietz repeated Portner’s answer, telling Christianson the process is complaint-driven and the city won’t know unless someone calls.
After some discussion, Allard suggested looking at other cities’ ordinances. Dietz suggested she do that.
