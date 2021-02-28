Garrett Christianson
Council Member Garrett Christianson called the meeting the beginning of things to come. He said the dialogue has to go on.
He also pointed to a survey that showed 53% of residents somewhat agree that downtown Elk River is an exciting place.
“The downtown is a diamond in the rough and a gem that could be so much more,” he said. “At the same time so many people don’t want to see it change. This dialogue has to go on beyond just this meeting.”
Christianson said a clear focus is needed.
“I don’t have an answer today ... continue to reach out to us with your vision.”
Jennifer Wagner
“I’m so happy to see the amount of people here,” Council Member Jennifer Wagner said, calling the forum both successful from a turnout standpoint and a safety standpoint with the social distancing that was done.
She said by involving the entire community, the city can develop the best outcome.
“Continue the conversation and we will end up with the best outcome, whatever that outcome may be,” Wagner said. “We have some challenges. We have a river, we have a railroad, we have a highway, we have bridges.
“There are challenges we are constantly trying to overcome. Some are easier than others. I can’t move the river, I can’t move the railroad right now.”
Wagner said it was not lost on her that night how many spoke about the safety of crossing Highway 10 and added it’s not lost on anyone on the council or the EDA or HRA. She said it has been the topic of many conversations leading up to this point. “It is top of mind,” she said.
Wagner also talked about downtown, and the efforts to promote its existing charm and vintage qualities.
“The tagline for downtown Elk River is discover the charm,” she said.
She talked about the businesses by name that offer unique gifts, great food, pizza that just got written about in the StarTribune, antiques, a bread store, eateries and bars.
“The list goes on,” she said. “(There are) unique businesses with unique offerings. The downtown wants to know how to connect with you better.”
She said there are many events already like Santa in the Park, trick or treating, decorating contests between businesses and a tree lighting ceremony.
“A lot does happen downtown,” she said.
She closed saying the elected officials are here to talk to, and encouraged people to make phone calls, send emails or set up a time to have coffee.
Mike Beyer
Council Member Mike Beyer seconded what Wagner had to say and thanked people for coming.
“As a 14-year resident and the newly elected official on this panel, I have learned a lot,” he said. “I offered my opinion through the comprehensive plan effort. I have sat through public hearings of the EDA and I never saw a crowd like this. I commend every one of you for being here tonight.”
He said input is critical to make the right decision for the people.
Matt Westgaard
Council Member Matt Westgaard said he appreciates the input and guidance.
“This is your community and our community,” he said, noting that the city once every 10 years updates the comprehensive plan and information will help provide guidance about what people want to see and don’t want to see.
“To have local business input is absolutely vital to that,” Westgaard said, adding some of the things that resonated with him were issues of accessibility and how that relates to sustainability,
“A lot goes into making sense of that,” Westgaard said.
Dan Tveite
Elk River EDA Chairman Dan Tveite thanked Charlie Blesener for keeping people on point and said the downtown always inspires passion, with its history, its novelty and so forth.
“I think it’s important we keep it viable,” he said. “Elk River is always going to be a broad array of ideas on how we keep it viable It’s important for the City Council, and the HRA and EDA to hear from you...to make the best decisions for the longevity.”
Larry Toth
HRA Chariman Larry Toth said there’s a need to strike a balance and the goal is to have a downtown that people want to go to and not because they have to. “To me that’s the only way to ensure that downtown will remain viable,” he said.
Nate Ovall
Nate Ovall, a former council and EDA member who is now a member of the HRA, talked about viability of business models and making downtown accessible.
“It’s a balancing act,” he said, adding that businesses don’t need another loan. “They need traffic and to be relevant.
“If we as a community want to embrace that, it’s going to take community investment — not in the form of loans — but rather incentive programs and grants. I would be interested in talking about that.”
Ovall said pools of money the city has access to could be redeployed to support initiatives.
John Dietz
Mayor John Dietz spoke last.
He started noting that he has been going to downtown longer than most.
“Probably not as long as Larry (Toth) but longer than Lance (Lindberg, who was in the audience),” he said.
Having grown up in Elk River he listed a number of businesses and buildings that are no longer downtown, including Elk River Municipal Utilities, Elk River Fire, the Farm Bureau gas station, the old courthouse, a large law office.
He said the parking that has been lost over the years has been more than replaced and that maintaining parking downtown is essential.
“Businesses, especially the ones on Jackson and Main Street, know they survive by having parking,” Dietz said. “We shouldn’t be messing with that parking lot in my view.”
Dietz said he likes the idea of small improvements, amenities and making the downtown look better and dealing with the perception problems of not having enough parking.
“The city spent $250,000 buying parking from First National Bank. Citizens have access to restaurants on that side of Main Street.”
Dietz also said he likes the vintage aspect people addressed, but cautioned people to say the community doesn’t need to make changes just to make changes for change sake.
“There has to be a specific reason,” he said.
Dietz said the downtown business group had a lot of excellent suggestions of things to make downtown more attractive, noticeable and more relevant to people.
“I think we need to do this with caution,” he said. “I don’t want to disrupt the businesses that are there. They have had a tough enough last 12-14 months with COVID going on. Some are just getting back on their feet, especially the restaurants.”
Dietz said the parking lot down from Spike’s on the north side of Highway 10 is the most unused piece of property in the city, but before he considers a walking bridge over the highway, he said he would defer to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Anything that went up could could come right back down when they make improvements to Highway 10.
He said the old Highway 10 plan MnDOT came up with that called for going over downtown is probably sitting on a shelf and will not necessarily be considered. He said they are going out to the people to ask what they want, like in the case of Ramsey planning for Ramsey Boulevard and Sunfish Lake Boulevard.
He said 55,000 cars a day go through that area and a lot of them come to Elk River.
“I don’t want Highway 10 to become a detriment to downtown Elk River,” he said. “I don’t want something that will discourage people from coming to downtown Elk River.”
He spoke proudly of Elk River’s downtown, and said communities like Maple Grove are trying to create downtowns but it’s not working for them.
“You don’t make a downtown,” he said. “This downtown was created a long time ago by the forefathers of Elk River and it stayed a downtown for a long time. It has had its ups and downs. It suffered some when we expanded out to different parts of Elk River with shopping centers. A lot of people enjoy it for what it is and the concerts and the farmers market.
“I love it when it’s crowded,” Dietz said. “We need to have more things (downtown).”
