Council member Wagner appointed to Elk River arts board

Council member Jennifer Wagner volunteered to represent the Elk River City Council on the arts board, which will review proposals for public art that the city is asking for as a part of its overall plan for further development of the city.
City documents said the Elk River Economic Development Association decided to ask for proposals for a public art installation July 15. Those documents said city staff are re-establishing the public art judging panel to review those proposals. The panel will meet once in January to select an artist and will apply for a grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board early next year once it chooses an artist.
Wagner volunteered for the board after Mayor John Dietz called for nominations. The council approved her nomination unanimously.
