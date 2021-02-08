Public expresses concern over selling municipal course, fearing failure could bring an end to community jewel
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Fay Huselid, a spokesperson for the senior community of golfers that descend on Pinewood each spring and summer, started a petition to keep the par 3 course a municipal course.
In 48 hours, she got nearly 200 signatures. She said the signers came from all over the city, noting 80% of those that signed the petition do not live on the course.
Many of these same signers, however, stayed away from the Feb. 1 meeting due to COVID-19 concerns.
A considerable crowd still turned out for the meeting, which was not scheduled to be a public hearing.
Huselid, who became a spokesperson during a previous Save Pinewood campaign, made sure she was at the meeting and had prepared a speech.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz explained that a decision was made to give people who came a chance to speak and asked that they limit their comments to three minutes. It was not a scheduled public hearing, but instead the first public meeting since the council held a closed session to discuss an offer that came forward out of the blue to buy Pinewood.
Dietz gave Trevor Birdsal and Jennifer Abrahamson the chance to go first, noting these two Elk River residents were the ones who approached him about purchasing Pinewood.
“They would not be absentee owners,” Dietz said. “In fact, they are your neighbors. They would become the face of Pinewood.
“They are familiar to many of you. They have worked at Pinewood for several years. Both very passionate about Pinewood and making improvements to making it the best it can be.”
Among the many emails and phone calls the mayor received, one email writer asked Dietz to read her email at the meeting. She preferred not to speak at an open mic.
She explained her reaction to the news of the potential sale in her email.
“Oh no, we’re going to lose our nice little golf course to some big fancy expensive golf course or a housing developer,” she wrote.
Her outlook changed 180 degrees when she found out who wanted to buy it and why. Birdsal, the grounds keeper for the course, and Abrahamson, who managed the clubhouse, wanted to buy it and continue to maintain and improve the golf course.
The community knows what it’s like not to have Pinewood. It had been closed while it was tied up in legal wranglings between previous owner Paul Krause and the city. To make a long story short, those contentious issues were eventually resolved and the city was left with a decision on what to do with a golf course that had been closed for a time. It ultimately partnered with the Elk River Golf Club, which leased it to the Elk River golf course operator for $1 a year. The city has been on the hook for capital costs and the Elk River Golf Club didn’t have to worry about property taxes.
“My guess is (ERGC) doesn’t want to invest time and energy into a golf course when it is not even an entity of theirs,” the author of the email said. “It makes sense for them to run their own.
“(Trevor and Jennifer) would be outstanding owners and operators,” she wrote. “Their experience running the clubhouse and taking care of grounds is the perfect partnership.
“Trevor and Jennifer not only hold the game dear to their hearts but also have a special connection with the people that golf there (with) amazing impacts on people in the community.
“They have plans to improve the golf course and things they were not able to do under the current ownership and lease arrangement.”
She asked for the council’s support to accept that offer to purchase the golf course and no longer have to worry about capital improvements, keeping up with financial issues and lease arrangements.
Paul Pavkovich, of Elk River, said the burning question is what happens if someone buys the course and fails.
“What kind of contingency can the city put in place?” he said. “What happens with the course at that point?”
Dietz said the current offer includes a 10-year commitment to remain as a golf course.
“After that, all bets would be off,” Dietz said. “That’s where it is at this point (with the current offer).”
The Elk River community is once again rallying around this course. They were successful getting it back, and now they want a guarantee it will remain the golf course they have known and loved.
Shelly Binsfeld, of Elk River, said she sees the community from the perspective of someone who runs and has a family of six that loves spending time outdoors.
“If you are valuing the indoor communities activities that you just put millions (of dollars into through a local option sales tax), we also need to be valuing the outdoors,” she said. “... My biggest concern is the course becomes apartments and not a place where everybody could meet or gather.”
She said she appreciates having an affordable place to golf when her kids want to go golfing.
James Wrubel, an Elk River man with sons ages 6 and 3, said the decision should not be easy and it should include lots of scrutiny about capital plans, operating costs, profit margins and such to ensure it can and will stay a golf course.
He said his son said he does not want to grow up watching houses but rather a golf course.
Huselid thanked the Star News for bringing the potential sale of the golf course to light. She and others got busy, and their concerns didn’t fade when they found out the potential buyers wanted to keep Pinewood a golf course.
“Once it’s sold, there’s no guarantees,” Huselid told the Star News. “Once it’s gone, we can’t get it back.”
Huselid said she understands for every name on the petition that she collected, there’s another name out there that doesn’t want this to be a course or a city-owned course.
“I get that some say a city shouldn’t be in business,” she said.
But she knows that Pinewood has been able to turn a small profit, and she told Mayor Dietz she remembered him saying he would be happy if the course broke even.
“I know not all of you want the responsibility of maintaining or managing the golf course,” she said. “But, when each one of you ran, Pinewood was part of the city. And, although we all might not see eye to eye in the past, I have routinely applauded you since 2017 for your creative efforts on delegating this responsibility.
“Since 2017, it’s been given some love. It hasn’t made a huge profit, but it definitely hasn’t been a drain on city taxes.
Huselid said money will have to be pumped into the course as the facility ages.
The Elk River woman said it was extremely frustrating that this wasn’t addressed in the local option sales tax referendum that is funding the Active Elk River campaign.
Huselid said when the city did a park survey in preparation of the sales tax proposal, people were told they couldn’t even talk about Pinewood.
“Yet, golfing showed right up in the middle of the survey results. Right under the free stuff like walking paths and above any of our other amenities in this town,” she said.
Huselid read a passage to the council that she pulled off the city’s website. It reads:
“Elk River is a thriving community that has emerged as a destination to live, work, and raise a family. We have a regional center that draws nonresidents to use our many parks, play fields, and recreational facilities. These investments maintain a vibrant quality of life. Much of Elk River’s lifestyle is built around parks and trails, as well as our other outdoor and indoor activities that provide an abundance of options for everyone.”
Huselid concluded:
“I believe those words and that’s why I voted for the sales tax referendum,” she said. “I haven’t been to Orono, and I haven’t been to the field house and I don’t play soccer or whatever else got improved.
“We do like our diverse amenities. And that’s why you need to hold on to this asset as hard as you can. Because once this jewel is gone, it will be gone forever. Might not be tomorrow, might not be the next day, but you know it will be. We all know it will be.”
Huselid asked the council not to sell Pinewood
“Please don’t vote to sell,” she stated in her prepared remarks. “Because once we lose control of this little jewel, we all know there is no turning back.”
