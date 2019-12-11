The Elk River City Council got a preview Dec. 2 of what could be the fee schedule for the new multipurpose facility.
Recreation Manager Steve Benoit made an initial fee proposal for the new multipurpose facility to get feedback from the council.
He said parks staff first talked about fees last winter, but now that the facility is more defined, they have an initial proposal for renting the rooms. Benoit said staff researched costs at facilities that have the same size and amenities as Elk River’s new facility.
The fee schedule isn’t set yet because city staff doesn’t know all the costs of operating the facility yet, Benoit said.
