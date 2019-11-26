Council denies permit for show rabbits

by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
An Elk River man will not be able to keep his rabbits on his property due to code violations and the potential for the kennels to detrimentally affect others, according to a findings of fact prepared by city of Elk River staff.
The applicant submitted a conditional use permit application on Aug. 26 to have private kennels on his property on Gates Avenue for 21 show and wool rabbits. The wool of the rabbits is harvested and the rabbits are not killed, according to council documents.
The Elk River City Council reviewed the permit at a meeting on Oct. 21 and found city code standards had not been met and directed staff to prepare a findings of fact for denial of the permit.
According to the findings of fact, the application does not satisfy two standards — one being “will not endanger, injure, or detrimentally affect the use and enjoyment of other property in immediate vicinity or the public health, safety, morals, comfort, convenience or general welfare of the neighborhood or the city” and the other being “will fully comply with all other requirements of this code, including any applicable requirements and standards for the issuance of a license or permit to establish and operate the proposed use in the city.”
For the first standard, staff determined the 0.23-acre property would not be able to support 21 rabbits and that the waste and odor from the rabbits could affect the health, safety, and comfort of the neighborhood.
For the second point, the property has had a number of code violations related to maintenance and unlicensed vehicles, which the council discussed at the meeting in October.
In August, code enforcement officers cited the property for property and landscape maintenance, long grass and odor violations. The property owner said he could not address the issues until May 2020, according to council documents. Follow-up inspections were done on Aug. 23 and Sept. 27 and the same issues were cited.
Several residents spoke at the council meeting in October and expressed concerns with the condition of the property and the welfare of the rabbits. Residents said while the property owner is a nice man, the property has been “a mess” for years.
“We need to get this cleaned up,” Mayor John Dietz said at the October meeting. “The neighbors have suffered long enough. There have been many visits to this property and there has never been a resolution to this problem, so I think it’s about time we get this taken care of.”
The council approved the findings of fact as part of the consent agenda at the Nov. 18 meeting.
In other items on the consent agenda at the Nov. 18 meeting, the council:
— Approved polling locations for the 2020 elections. The Lions Park Center and Activity Center were previous polling locations, which are now not available due to the multipurpose facility project. Meadowvale Elementary was also a polling location, but the district asked the city to consider a new location due to safety concerns. The polling locations for 2020 are City Hall on Orono Parkway, the United Methodist Church on Main Street, the River of Life Church on Elk Lake Road, the Elk River Maintenance Facility on Proctor Road, the Elk River Lutheran Church on Main Street, the ISD 728 District Office on 193rd Avenue, the Church of St. Andrew on Fourth Street and the Emmanuel Christian Center on Twin Lakes Road.
— Approved the 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan. The council reviewed the plan and specific projects multiple times at various work sessions. Highlights of the plan include an IT infrastructure upgrade, wayfinding signage, an update to the comprehensive plan, replacement of equipment, a grant project for Woodland Trails, architectural design of public safety facilities, and an extension of Twin Lakes Road.
In other action at the Nov. 18 meeting, the council:
— Agreed to continue the series of “Inside Elk River” videos to “promote city services” and highlight different jobs, according to council documents. The series, which is based on the show “Dirty Jobs,” is a regularly scheduled program shown on the cable channel and social media. The upcoming videos will focus on inspecting a lift station pump, flooding an outdoor ice rink, being a firefighter for a day and removing snow from the street.
— Amended a nuisance ordinance regarding clearing snow from sidewalks. Previously, the ordinance said the city would clear main sidewalks within 48 hours, but residents were required to clear remaining sidewalks within 24 hours. The ordinance was changed so residents are held to the same standard as the city, to clear sidewalks within 48 hours. The ordinance was also amended to read that violations of the ordinance are a misdemeanor, which was in the previous language, unless determined to be a petty misdemeanor, which is new language.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.