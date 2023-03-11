bank

Submitted photo

Michael Hecker, director of Elk River Parks and Recreation; Bill LaVigne, chief operating officer for The Bank of Elk River; John Babcock, bank president, CEO and chairman; Julia Schreifels, director of marketing and communications for the bank; and Elk River Mayor John Dietz posed for a picture after The Bank of Elk River was recognized for its $20,000 contribution to sponsor the Riverfront Concert Series, slated for June 15 through Aug. 17.

by Maggie Stanwood

Contributing Writer

