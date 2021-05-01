Elk River Mayor John Dietz mentioned at an April 5 Elk River City Council meeting the contributions of the Anderson family, the Collins family and the Kreuser family to the Elk River Fire Department.

He inadvertently forgot to mention the years of dedication of the Smith family in his remarks, which were reported in the April 10 Star News.

Between Paul, Jeff, Duane, Gary and Ryan, the Smith family has contributed 101 years to the ERFD.

“I apologize to the Smith family for the oversight,” Mayor Dietz said. “They deserve to be recognized for their service.”

