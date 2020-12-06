Some of us probably know or heard of someone who tested positive for coronavirus or who actually got sick. Sadly, some of us may have had family or friends who passed away after battling the virus.
But there isn’t a single one of us who can keep count of the number of people we know who have had their lives negatively impacted or simply ruined after the people we elected in Minnesota took it upon themselves to decide what’s best for the common people.
Think about every one of those closed businesses and the hardships facing the families attached to those businesses. Think about every empty school and the kids suffering because the teachers’ unions care more about politics than educating our children.
Think about the parents of those kids who had to quit jobs to stay home. You need to think of them because our state government is not. Prove me wrong.
Our politicians would have you forget that the seasonal flu, common cold or any other medical issues exist. What are the flu fatality and recovery numbers as compared to the coronavirus numbers? Look it up, the answers may surprise you. Does anyone wonder why masks have never been mandated during the yearly (and deadly) flu virus season? Ever?
Do your own research and don’t rely on wealthy politicians, censored social media and big news networks to keep you informed.
We are all tired of being shut down, muzzled, restricted, unemployed and controlled by people who pretend to know what’s best for the rest of us. Look around you and see the truth: They don’t.— Mike Rocklin, Elk River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.