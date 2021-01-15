Several virtual cooking classes are being offered through District 728 Community Education in Elk River. They will be taught via Zoom.
•Cold Nights, Hot Cheese Cook-Along: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. $21. The instructor will feature a variety of artisan cheeses and create a traditional fondue using more than just the usual gruyere.
•Chili and Cornbread Instant Pot Cook-Along: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. $35.
•Instant Pot Make-Ahead Freezer Meals: 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. $29.
•Make-Ahead Grab-and-Go Breakfasts: 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $29.
For details or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
