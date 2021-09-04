by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School Board approved at its Aug. 23 meeting Policy No. 606, which addresses selection and review of instructional texts and materials and is now proposed to include a section on the parameters surrounding the discussion of controversial issues.
What sparked the idea for an addition to the policy was the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and then the May 25 proclamation by Gov. Tim Walz encouraging everyone in the state to join him in a moment of silence at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 — the anniversary of George Floyd’s death — for 9 minutes and 29 seconds to honor Floyd and every person whose life has been cut short due systems of racism and discrimination in Minnesota.
The School Board and Superintendent Dan Bittman were flooded with emails and other communications after these things occurred.
“Parents and families wanted to know and understand what was being done about the events at the Capitol and about the governor’s proclamation,” Bittman said. “Some felt like that (these events) were a good thing for schools to be talking about and others felt like that’s not the job of the school district. Some felt like, by the district talking about those events, we were being political.”
District 728 officials heard from staff, too, including some who were unsure of the district’s boundaries. District administrators and members of the School Board concluded it could benefit from having parameters spelled out in a policy for staff to follow when controversial subjects arise.
“We are an institution of learning and there are times when the district or teachers need to be talking about things in our community that may be uncomfortable,” Bittman said. “We believe, as an institution of learning as a public school district, it’s OK. It’s our obligation to provide a safe place to have those conversations even when they disagree.”
One key policy item is that at no time should staff be trying to influence, Bittman said. “We’re there to provide a safe environment and to honor all voices.”
Here’s what the policy states as it relates to controversial issues:
Controversial issues may be discussed in ISD 728, provided that:
1. The issue is related to the course of study or to relevant current events and provides opportunities for critical thinking, for developing empathy, and for understanding conflicting points of view.
2. The issue has a meaningful relationship to matters of concern to the students.
3. Available information about the issue is sufficient to allow alternative points of view to be discussed and evaluated on a factual basis.
4. All sides of the issue are given a proper hearing, using established facts as primary evidence.
5. The issue has points of view which can be understood and defined by the students.
6. Staff do not use their position to forward their own religious, political, economic or social bias. Staff are encouraged not to express a personal opinion. Under no circumstances should staff express their opinion for the purpose of persuading students to their point of view.
7. Discussion or study of the issue is instigated by the students, relevant current events, and the established curriculum, but not by a source outside of the schools.
8. The discussion does not reflect adversely upon persons because of race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, familial status, status with regard to public assistance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or disability (see Policy 413).
9. The oral or written presentation does not violate state or federal law. The Director of Teaching and Learning will have the authority to judge whether the above conditions are being met.
