Spring kicks off an annual tradition of garage sales and raises the question of whether garage sales are allowed as a “curbside business” option. After seeking clarification from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the city of Elk River has been informed that garage sales are not allowed at this time as group congregation, social distancing and health and safety measures simply cannot be met in the necessary ways to consider this an exempt service.
The city encourages people to consider “virtual” rummage sales, utilizing tools like Facebook Marketplace, eBay, Craigslist, LetGo, PoshMark and so many others. It is up to those utilizing these services to ensure proper safety precautions are being made in terms of buying and selling items during a pandemic like this.
For more on COVID-19 resources, along with operational changes and a full Elk River FAQ website, visit ElkRiverMN.gov/COVID19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.