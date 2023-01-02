Did you ever want your child to learn to play the violin?
How about sign your family up for acting lessons and prepare your family members for the thrill of theater?
Or maybe schedule piano lessons for your kids and watch their math and reading improve?
Maybe you have wanted to schedule a character party and watch your child’s eyes light up.
You can now do all this while helping children and families in your community experience the magic of music and theater.
NorthStar Arts has announced the opening of its brand-new Conservatory for the Performing Arts. Offerings will include private lessons in piano, violin, acting, guitar, and voice. All private lessons will be taught by master teachers in a studio setting. Background checks will be completed on all instructors. Lessons are available for children and adults of all ages and levels of advancement. Audition coaching and college scholarship preparation are also available.
The NorthStar Conservatory is also accepting membership applications for its Young Theater Professionals program. All youth accepted into this program will have the opportunity to learn theatrical lighting design, stage managing, theatrical direction, sound design, set building, and costume management. Students in grades eight through 12 may apply for this new free mentorship program.
If you are looking for an unforgettable birthday experience for your child, our professional character actors can make their dreams come true. From fairytale princesses to super heroes, your child will be thrilled to meet Cinderella, play games with Spider-Man, or sing along with the Snow Queen and a host of others.
NorthStar Arts will hold auditions the first week of February for its newest theatrical offering, “Winnie the Pooh.” This show will be cast with youth performers ages 4-19. It will feature all of your favorite songs and characters from the classic stories by A.A. Milne, adapted for the stage by Katherine Wolf.
NorthStar Arts is a federally designated 501(c)(3) tax exempt nonprofit arts organization. This means that the profit from all lesson tuition and from every play ticket helps to support scholarships and programming for youth and families in the local community.
For more information, visit NorthStarArts.org.
