U.S. Congressman Tom Emmer, R-Minnesota, has hosted his first ever virtual Young Women’s Leadership Program.
“Since my first term in Congress, I have hosted this program to connect fantastic and successful female leaders in Minnesota with high school women who are navigating through decisions about higher education and thinking about their future careers,” said Emmer. “My goal is to help young girls realize that through their hard work and determination, they can realize their dreams — no matter how big. It was an honor to host our first virtual session.”
Susan Holden, partner at SiebenCarey and former president of the Minnesota State Bar Association, as well as Jill Johnson of Johnson Consulting Services, who is also the author of “Compounding Your Confidence,” shared their experiences and mentored the young women.
For program details, to go https://tinyurl.com/s4qyyt5.
