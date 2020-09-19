Congratulations to Minnesota Propane for their purchase of land and a building located south of Princeton on Highway 169.
Our thanks to Dave Wager, who has assumed the role of director of Minnesota Propane Association, and to Roger Leider, who continues as Propane Education Council. Roger has been an excellent man to have in Princeton for years. His word is his bond. A handshake was all that was necessary for a lasting relationship. Dave Wager has demonstrated to those around him that his leadership traits will continue to have that strong, dependable leadership style. As you drive south of Princeton on Highway 169, notice the increase in activity at their new location just north of Zimmerman.
Minnesota Propane will undoubtedly be well served by these two outstanding men.
We wish them continued success in Elk River, Princeton, Zimmerman, Milaca areas and beyond! — Mike and Jan Gibbs, Princeton
