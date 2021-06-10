Country Roads will present a tribute to John Denver for first concert in the series
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Elk River’s Riverfront Concert Series kicks off the season Thursday, June 17, with Country Roads presenting a tribute to John Denver.
The popular free concerts are held outdoors overlooking the Mississippi at Rivers Edge Commons Park, located at 679 Main St. in downtown Elk River.
Elk River Parks and Recreation Director Michael Hecker said there will be no restrictions on crowd size due to the pandemic this year.
“We’re good to go, which is really nice,” he said. “It feels a little bit like some normalcy is coming back.”
He said they have a good mix of entertainment lined up for the 2021 season, with most of the bands being ones that had been scheduled to perform during the 2020 concert series. The 2020 season was shortened to just four concerts with restricted attendance to allow for social distancing because of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, two of the bands slated to perform this year are new to the Riverfront Concert Series stage. They are Maiden Dixie, playing country rock on July 8, and Outside Recess, a ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s rock ‘n’ roll band scheduled to perform on July 29.
The Fabulous Armadillos will close out the concert series on Aug. 19 with a classic rock ‘n’ roll show. Hecker said Chris Hawkey will join the Armadillos for the show that night.
The concerts will be held weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, except for July 1.
The Elk River Parks and Recreation Department hosts the Riverfront Concert Series, which is sponsored by The Bank of Elk River.
