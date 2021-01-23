I would like to comment on the article that the Elk River Star News published about Scott Rothmeyer and DJ Bakken and their taking part in the Trump rally in Washington DC, on January 6th, that devolved into riot and insurrection. I want to be thoughtful about this. I understand that we do not all share the same convictions and that we all come by our convictions in different ways. I think that my own convictions are not entirely pure or especially well informed, that I could always do more to understand better what is really happening in our world. I also believe that most people are in the same boat, that no one knows exactly what is going on and that to some degree we are all less informed than we pretend to be... and that we are also being actively misled by others. With regard to Mr. Rothmeyer and Mr. Bakken, I admire both for acting on the strength of their convictions, for traveling so far and making themselves well-known because of them.
Mr. Rothmeyer and Mr. Bakken are supporters of President Trump and they believe that Trump won the election but was then cheated out of it. In the article Mr. Rothmeyer said, without citing any evidence, that he believes that evidence exists that supports his view... that if there were an investigation it would be easily found. He goes onto say how disappointed he was when it appeared that Trump was the winner on election night only to lose when ballots continued to be counted in the days that followed. Finally, he talks about 1000 affidavits that were filed on behalf of the Trump campaign that detailed occurrences of election fraud that have not been fairly considered.
In my view the conduct of the election was different only because of the strength of political emotions and the pandemic. Early voting was taken advantage of, with many states having those procedures in place long before and several others changing their procedures just prior to the election. In the states that did make recent changes those changes were challenged in court before the election and resolved. After the election the Trump campaign challenged these same procedures and other aspects of the election, and they lost in over 60 cases, winning only one that was procedural and meaningless to the actual number of votes. Certainly, there is no court in our country right now that backs Mr. Rothmeyer’s beliefs. In the states the citizens who conducted the elections did so with little controversy, and while the Trump campaign has gone out of its way to slander, threaten and plead with some locations, all the states certified their own results according to their laws. Those experts in government, even in Trump’s own administration, have publicly stated that there were no election irregularities found. Lately, Trump and his sycophantic followers are being sued for slander because of their unfounded election claims. These suits have had an effect on major conservative news outlets, causing them to publicly change their tune on election fraud. I could go on and on, my point being is that these men participated in a televised seditious riot where lives were lost based upon a delusional lie.
Again, and in the spirit of what I first said about convictions, delusions affect everyone... however, there is an important distinction here. In no small way the supporters of Trump think that the storming of the Capital was a necessary thing, that we have gotten to the point when rebellion is justified. I am not immune to the sense of this argument, after all, our country was founded upon a rebellion... but, what and where is the evidence for it now? Mr. Rothmeyer, while feeling a self-professed magnetic pull for it has not also uncovered it for us - nor has any figure other than Trump and his dogmatic cronies (and even they have nothing concrete or less than laughable to point to). There has been nothing uncovered that most of us can get behind.
I believe that the supporters of Trump have some very real concerns both about the election and the ways in which our government is working for them. I think that all of this should be gone over and addressed. However, Joe Biden did win the election, and without concrete evidence of election fraud, he did so fair and square - in much the same way that Trump and Bush won before him. It seems quaint at this point, to propose that we move on and get back to civil-minded discussions, but, that really is the only way forward. —Thomas Rose, Elk River
